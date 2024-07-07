What is the Next Step For the Jaguars' Stadium Proposal?
With the Jacksonville Jaguars' $1.4 billion stadium renovation proposal passing with ease at the local government level last month, the next question is simple. What's next?
For the Jaguars and owner Shad Khan, the next step is to garner enough support at the league's fall meetings in Atlanta on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, with the Jaguars needing 24 votes from the league's other owners as a final stamp of approval.
“The first step is analysis by the legal office. The next step is presenting that analysis to the owners stadium and finance committee, which happens in September, mid-September. Assuming it gets through that process, it will be brought up to the full vote in October," Jaguars president Mark Lamping said after the Jaguars' stadium deal was approved in late-June.
The expectation for the Jaguars is for the deal to be approved, with Lamping noting that aspects of the Jaguars' original deal had to do with things the league is looking for and things the league has approved in the past.
"I think it's pretty apparent that what teams will be looking for, what the league will be looking for, market comps, what have other small markets done, to solve stadium issues. They'll also look within the state in which you're operating, what it looks like with other NFL teams, if there are. In this case, what's happened in Miami, what's happened in Tampa," Lamping said.
"The league will have a full understanding that the state of Florida does not participate in funding, and the city's contribution, doing it on their own. One of the positive ways from our way to look at that is it's the single largest individual city contribution to an NFL stadium, without being backed by a tax. Those are all a lot of positives.”
According to 1st DownTown Jacksonville, a timeline for an approved stadium proposal is as follows:
- NFL owners vote: October 2024
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement in May.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville."