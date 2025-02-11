What Lessons Should Jaguars Take Away From Super Bowl LIX?
The 2024 NFL season is finally over, and only the Philadelphia Eagles are left standing as champions
The Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX blowout that wasn't quite as close as the 18-point deficit says. From the first snap to the last one, the Eagles dominated the back-to-back defending champions and kept them from making history with a three-peat.
Each time a team comes out on the other end of an NFL season as Super Bowl champions, it is worth examining how they got there and if their model can be replicated.
In the Chiefs' previous Super Bowl wins, it was a lesson to what draft and development in the secondary can look like when done well. When the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, it was a lesson in how wheeling and dealing with draft picks can result in a stacked roster and a chance at etching your team's name in history.
So with the Eagles now alone on the NFL's mountaintop, what lessons can teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars take away from their season and how they built the team?
The central lesson has to be around the idea of stacking the defensive line. The Eagles absolutely dominated the Chiefs' up front and flustered Patrick Mahomes more than he ever has been in his entire NFL career.
The Eagles were able to get after Mahomes and the Chiefs' pass protection without calling a single blitz, winning with only four-man, and sometimes three-man, pass rushes. They were able to play with seven-to-eight defenders in coverage all game because they are stacked at defensive end and defensive tackle.
The Eagles have three recent first-round picks on the line in Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith. They also have a former top-75 pick in Milton Williams and a talented veteran pass-rusher in Josh Sweat. They also have one of this past offseason's biggest free agents in Bryce Huff, who was a healthy scratch in the game due to just how stacked the Eagles are.
In each of the Jaguars' last two playoff seasons (2017 and 2022), the Jaguars featured a strong pass-rush that was full of depth and didn't just rely on one or two players. The Jaguars have thrived with it in the past, and the Eagles rode this strategy all the way to a Super Bowl ring.
If the Jaguars want to turn their defense into what the Eagles have, it will take a commitment to not just investing in the trenches but also seeing through long-term development.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.