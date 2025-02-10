Jaguars 2025 7-Round Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl LIX Edition
The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to hire a general manager but they are still working on how to improve the team this offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft. Liam Coen has been able to bring in his staff as the new head coach of the franchise and will look to bring the team back into playoff contention.
Jacksonville enters the offseason with key needs but not to the extent that they may need to tear down and rebuild. This is a talented roster that is, frankly, a few pieces and competent coaching away from AFC South contention.
Let’s take a closer look at Jaguars On SI’s latest seven-round mock draft following Super Bowl LIX.
Round 1, No. 5: Michigan iDL Mason Graham
One of the favorites to land in Duval, Graham would become an immediate impact player for the Jaguars. This is a blue-chip prospect who can affect the game from the word go. Graham is an outstanding defensive lineman with superb run-defending ability and a growing pass rush toolkit that would allow the front four to generate pressure consistently.
Round 2, No. 36: North Dakota State iOl Grey Zabel
With Brandon Scherff a free agent, there is a chance Jacksonville looks for greener pastures at right guard. They could go younger by selecting one of the fastest rising prospects in the NFL Draft. Zabel is a versatile lineman with five spot ability and the movement skills to be a swing tackle, or a starting guard or center. He must clean up his technique issues but Zabel is a clean fit in Coen’s wide zone scheme.
Round 3, No. 70: Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins
A standout from the Senior Bowl, Higgins is the perfect mold to replace Gabe Davis if Jacksonville turns the page here. This is a big-bodied playmaker with superb hands and impressive vertical plane ability that is not discussed often. He would be the Jaguars No. 3 wide receiver immediately.
Round 3, No. 88: Ohio State CB Denzel Burke
From here on out, the Jaguars should be thinking about the overall depth of their roster on both sides of the ball. Burke was a standout with the Buckeyes and could find himself in a bigger role as a rookie. However, expectations should be tampered here as Burke would be a quality depth and rotational piece to start his career.
Round 4, No. 106: Georgia OT Earnest Greene
Despite having Walker Little and Anton Harrison, tackle depth and competition overall is key, especially when things are still uncertain around the play of both starting tackles. Greene is an explosive and powerful lineman with above-average size and length to develop into a bigger role player in the future.
Round 4, No. 125: UCLA EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
The Jaguars must continue to add depth at edge rusher. Simply relying on Myles Cole or other practice squad level players won’t help make that room any better. Oladejo stood out at the Senior Bowl and is still growing as a pass rusher. Jacksonville needs a designated rotational edge defender and the former UCLA stand out fits the bill.
Round 5, No. 143: Alabama S Malachi Moore
Expect the Jaguars to heavily pursue a top safety in free agency while adding more talent to the room through the draft. Moore is a veteran safety from Alabama whose character and leadership stood out in his five years with the Crimson Tide. That type of player is needed in the Jaguars locker room regardless of the talent.
Round 6, No. 184: Minnesota LB Cody Lindenberg
While linebacker is not a big need for the Jaguars, the lack of depth on all three levels is. Lindenberg is an athletic and rangy linebacker with good size and a quality physical profile. He’ll need to learn and develop his tackling technique more but this would be a solid addition for any team in the draft order.
Round 6, No. 196: LSU iOL Myles Frazier
Again, here’s more depth for Jacksonville. While Frazier may be long gone before the sixth round, he would be a great selection this late in the season, providing depth and competition at both guard spots while showing five spot versatility in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.
Round 7, No. 223: Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes
This is a great developmental prospect late in the draft. Hawes has shown some quality blocking prowess with the toolkit to expand as a pass-catching threat. In a strong tight end class, snagging one off the board would not be the worst idea despite the Jaguars depth at the position.
