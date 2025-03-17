What Patrick Mekari Brings to the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their offensive line after Trevor Lawrence missed nearly half the season with injuries. While Jacksonville's offensive line was not entirely to blame for Lawrence's absences, he was on pace to almost match his career-high sack total.
The Jaguars traded offensive lineman Cam Robinson in the middle of the season, taking away even more from an already subpar unit. The Jaguars addressed their offensive line immediately by adding Patrick Makari early in free agency.
Daniel Griffis of Action Sports Jax recently analyzed Mekari's strengths that will benefit the Jaguars. Griffis believes Mekari's pass-blocking abilities speak for themselves and could help the Jaguars get the most out of Trevor Lawrence, who has taken one too many hits.
"When looking at Patrick Mekari in isolation, there’s a lot to like outside of his versatility. In 2024, Mekari’s 95% pass-block win rate ranked 18th among all interior linemen, according to ESPN analytics. That means a lot as Mekari will likely be replacing Brandon Scherff, who has been one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking guards over the course of his career," Griffis said.
"The Jaguars will be looking to Mekari to give them more in the run-game, however, as Scherff and company struggled mightily last season. Speaking of running the ball, Mekari’s 1.3% ‘Blown Run-Block Rate’ from Sports Info Solutions was seventh best among all left guards with 300 or more run-block snaps."
Griffis noted that although Mekari is young, he has appeared in nearly 100 games and started in over 50 of them. His experience should bode well for Lawrence and the Jaguars.
"Mekari is just 27 years old, however, his experience playing across the line indicates Mekari is a much more seasoned player than many his age. Finally, he looks to have a home at right guard in Jacksonville where Mekari can hone his craft and become comfortable for the first time in his career," Griffis said.
"With the addition of Robert Hainsey, who figures to start next door to him at center, the Jaguars and their interior should look much different in 2025. These two could be the catalyst for a much improved rushing attack next season."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE