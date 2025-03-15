Jaguars New GM's Plan for the NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired James Gladstone as their new general manager. He is one of the youngest GMs in National Football League history. He arrived in Jacksonville from the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent time working for Rams GM Les Snead.
Snead's influence and Gladstone and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen's familiarity with Snead helped Gladstone secure the GM position in Jacksonville. Gladstone now must rebuild one of the worst rosters in the nation in the NFL.
Gladstone has already made moves in free agency and will likely add more. However, he must now decide to how to use the draft. The new Jaguars GM will decide by continuing which way to go about rebuilding the roster. He believes it all about communication.
While in Los Angeles, he witnessed the Rams approach things both ways. For a while, the Rams traded their first-round draft picks, while getting quality veterans in return.. However, Gladstone plans on using the draft to help build their plans together.
“That’s my experience most recently with the Los Angeles Rams, and that’s something I feel I have a unique capacity to take on with the current position that we hold, which is 10 picks this year, 11 picks next year," Gladstone said.
"So, with pro-free agency, we wanted to set ourselves up so that we feel like we have the flexibility to address any position we want to at any pick point that lies on the horizon, and it feels like we’re currently in a position to do just that.”
The Jaguars' GM noted what kinds of players he wants to bring in, whether in the draft or free agency.
“I think it’s pretty simple. What we were seeking during pro-free agency was to raise the floor of this football team, and every player that we pursued and that we’ve now acquired is meeting that standard. By being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they’re going to do exactly what we would hope they’d do, and that’s level up this ecosystem," Gladstone said.
