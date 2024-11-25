What To Expect in Week 13 for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off their bye week. They return to practice this week in preparation for their Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Many expected changes in Jacksonville during the bye week but it was the complete opposite. The Jaguars stayed put with their coaches. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson's tenure in Duval is alive for now.
A big question heading into Week 13 is the health of starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence gives the Jaguars the best chance to win. The organization may hold Lawrence out to let him fully recover. At 2-9, that option is on the table.
"I really like a head coach who will stand there and says point the finger at me," said Jaguars Senior Correspondent Brian Sexton on Jags A.M. "Standup guy, I have seen coaches fired guys they are close to before and know how difficult it is. I just admire him standing up and doing, what I hope to see is change. I am hoping to see this team come out and win a close game right? I mean they have not done it. I do not know whether that is throwing the ball down the field more. Playing a different coverage on the back end on the defense. I mean that there are smarter football people than me that can make that decision. But come out and beat the Texans. Win a close game and see if that does not spark a little momentum here."
"It is too little too late for most people I get that. But we have been bad stories for 11 weeks ... Let us have some fun the last seven weeks of the season."
"It is very conceivable they could beat the Texans," said Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser. "This league where that kind of thing happens and they matched up well against them in the first game this season. Would like to see Trevor get back, if he is good to go and have a little life. I do not know what the end of the season brings but you could certainly have some positives and some you know ray of light in the last six weeks in what feels really dark right now."
