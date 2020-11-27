SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

What Went Into the Jaguars' Decision to Bench Jake Luton After 3 Starts

John Shipley

When Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday that Mike Glennon would start at quarterback against the Cleveland Browns, the move sent rookie quarterback Jake Luton to the bench after just 12 quarters of football. 

But why exactly did Marrone and his offensive staff pull the plug on Jacksonville's sixth-round rookie just three games into his tenure? The answer is a relatively simple one but still one that is important to find. 

Marrone's answers, and the answers from offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, earlier this week help paint the picture of why the Jaguars opted to change course on their quarterback strategy after less than a month. 

"First, I spoke to Jake [Luton]. I told Jake that, ‘Hey, we really appreciate everything, really like a lot of things that you’re doing, but we’re just going to take a step back and just kind of digest things for awhile and just look at things and get you back on track’, so he’s fine," Marrone said Wednesday when he announced the move to local media. "I think he has a chance to become a good football player in this league."

This is interesting because Marrone himself said at the start of November when Luton was named the starter that he wanted to see what Luton had because he was inexperienced and Glennon wasn't. Glennon is an eight-year veteran with over 20 starts, but Luton was an unknown. After three games, that shouldn't have changed. 

The Jaguars knew he would likely struggle considering he didn't have a single preseason rep and was with the backups during training camp. Did they not anticipate him potentially holding back the offense with his rawness? 

In short, the Jaguars did. But when a quarterback plays so poorly on a consistent basis that it is both holding back the offensive and making the chance of evaluating the unit impossible, then a move typically has to be made. 

Luton played poorly enough in Week 10 to make it reasonable to consider a change then, but it is also fair to wonder how much the wind conditions impacted him. But this benefit of the doubt evaporated in Week 11 when the Jaguars got trounced 27-3 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in large part due to Luton. 

Luton put forth the worst performance of his rookie season and among the worst performances by a quarterback this season. Luton finished Sunday completing 16/37 passes (43.2%) for 151 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and four interceptions, giving him a passer rating of 15.5. Among all quarterbacks in Week 11, Luton had the lowest completed pass percentage over expectation according to NFL Next Gen Stats and the lowest EPA per play per rbsdm.com.

In short, the Jaguars wanted to see what Luton had until the wheels came off the offense. Ultimately, this took just three games. The feeling with many inside the organization was that Luton would continue to start in 2020 until he began to struggle, and such was the case in Week 12.

“I don’t think it’s uncommon when a young guy gets thrown in there and he shows promise and then you look to see a little bit of the technique, a little bit of stuff start to go down, maybe because there’s much concern on whether there’s protection or whatever it may be," Marrone said Wednesday. 

"I think that if you keep him out there, like I said, there’s a lot of good things I see in Jake and I think it’s just a smart move to take a step back with him right now. That’s just how I feel. It’s been done. It’s done during the course of games. We’ve seen it done last week in the NFL, so I think that’s understandable and people could understand that, especially people that are in the league understand what’s going on. I think people on the outside too."

Glennon doesn't have the upside of Luton, nor does he have the guise of inexperience to use as hope he will develop. Ultimately, he is what he is. But the Jaguars clearly hope that he will at least make the basic throws and clean up the mistakes that Luton struggled with over the last two games.

Sending Luton to the bench after three games could also give him a chance to see the game from a new perspective. He has been a second or third-stringer before, but now he knows what it is like on the field on Sundays, giving him a better idea of how to prepare and what to expect.

“It’ll help him a lot. I think getting thrust into the fire like he did is difficult. Like I said before, we didn’t exactly know what we had," Gruden said Wednesday when asked how Luton taking a step back can help his development. 

"There was no preseason games, we didn’t get a lot of reps [with him] in training camp. We just saw him through on scout team and individual periods. Obviously, we still have a lot of high hopes for him and his development, but I think at this time it’s best for him to take a step back and hopefully learn from his experience and then the next time he does get a shot, he’ll hit it running.”

Luton had his first crack at the starting gig with the Jaguars. The NFL is so wildly unpredictable that one shouldn't rule out him starting again -- Gruden himself said as much. But for now, the Jaguars have decided they are not willing to deal with his growing pains as they try to snap a nine-game losing streak.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Observations on Jaguars' Decision to Start Mike Glennon Vs. the Browns

Mike Glennon is getting the nod over Gardner Minshew II and Jake Luton for the Jaguars this weekend. What do we think of the decision and what it means moving forward?

John Shipley

Jaguars Injury Update: DJ Chark, Sidney Jones Don't Practice on Thanksgiving

Two key members of the Jaguars roster didn't practice on Thanksgiving, casting doubt about their ability to play on Sunday.

John Shipley

Why the Jaguars Are Starting Glennon, Not Minshew, Vs. the Browns

Gardner Minshew is progressing from his injury, but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is choosing Mike Glennon over Minshew this week due to Minshew not being able to get a full week of practice in.

John Shipley

by

mgriggs2

Jaguars Place Rookie Corner Chris Claybrooks on IR

For the third time in the last seven days, a Jaguars cornerback has been placed on IR. This time it is seventh-round rookie Chris Claybrooks.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 12 vs. the Browns

Which Jaguars deserve to be highlighted heading into Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns? We review our picks here.

Gus Logue

Things To Be Thankful For: Jaguars 2020 Edition

Even in the dreaded 2020 year and with a 1-9 record there are still things to be thankful for amongst the Jacksonville Jaguars faithful. We put together a few...with one notable standout.

KassidyHill

Meet the Jaguars Newest— Temporary — Coach: Abry Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive staff has been forced to improvise this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Helping pitch in are other coaches and even players, most notably, defensive lineman Abry Jones.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' Defensive Staff Working Virtually Due to COVID-19 Protocols: Todd Wash Unavailable Sunday

Todd Wash won't be on the sidelines for the Jaguars against the Browns this Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols.

John Shipley

Column: Hall of Fame Once Again Gets it Wrong on Jimmy Smith

Fred Taylor and Tony Boselli are getting the respect they deserve, but why isn't Jimmy Smith? The Hall of Fame got this one wrong yet again.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Abry Jones, Shaquille Quarterman Designated to Return From IR

Two Jacksonville defenders have been designated to return from IR, giving the Jaguars some boost to their depth.

John Shipley