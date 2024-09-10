Where Can the Jaguars' Defense Improve Heading into Week 2?
The Jacksonville Jaguars started well in their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins but could not hold on to a double-digit lead. The Jaguars’ offense could not keep up with the Dolphins, as the unit failed to score a point in the second half.
However, the Jaguars’ defense performed admirably against a Dolphins offense that was one of the best in the league, holding them to under 85 rushing yards on the day.
After the game, Jaguars Coach Doug Pederson said he felt that the defense did its part to keep the team in the game.
However, Pederson noted that the unit played well but needs to eliminate the big plays in the future, as the Jaguars' defense had the Dolphins’ offense under control minus a few big plays that singlehandedly changed the game's outcome.
“Good,” Pederson said when asked how the Jaguars defense played against Miami. “I think that Tua [Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa] ahead the longest run of the day. I think it was a scramble, potentially. So, I thought against the run, we did some really good things stopping that.
“To me, it just came down to those three plays. It was like 182 yards on three pass plays. The first third-and eight screen went for 39, I think, then the 63 and the 80. So those are the plays we have to eliminate, and I think it's a different outcome.”
The Jaguars' defense held up its end of the bargain against the Dolphins and likely would have done enough to win, even with the big plays they gave up, had the Jaguars’ offense played better in the second half.
A field goal or a touchdown in the second half by the Jaguars' offense could have been enough to swing the game in their favor.
Luckily for the Jaguars, they play the Cleveland Browns at home next. The Browns’ offense struggled mightily on Sunday and is much less explosive than the Dolphins' offense.
The Jaguars must find a way to beat the Browns at home, as they play the Buffalo Bills on the road and the Houston Texans on the road in consecutive weeks after their game against the Browns.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.