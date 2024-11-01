Where Do Jaguars Land in Week 9 Power Rankings?
The Jacksonville Jaguars took their best shot at the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, but a defensive failure led to another loss -- this time in a 30-27 heartbreaker.
In the Jaguars' quest to save their season, the latest loss led to a 2-6 record the team may not be able to pull themselves out of.
So, where do the pundits have the Jaguars after Week 8?
Sports Illustrated: No. 23
The Jaguars went up five spots in Conor Orr's power rankings this week.
"A strange take, but also now that half the league is 2–6 we had to make some adjustments and bump up some clubs that were clearly not deserving in the traditional sense (Power Rankings used to mean something, dammit). Trevor Lawrence was awesome in the fourth quarter of this game after he fumbled the ball and the Jaguars gave up a short touchdown to Tucker Kraft. And he was awesome without his best wide receivers. If we can get that player for four quarters I’m not ruling out a run for Jacksonville yet," Orr said.
NFL.com: No. 28
The Jaguars went down one spot in Eric Edholm's rankings.
"Sunday's 30-27 loss to Green Bay was a pretty tough result to swallow, as the Jaguars erased a 10-point second-half deficit and were in position to force overtime before allowing the Packers to move down the field with relative ease at game's end. On top of that, it was a harrowing day injury-wise, with five starters leaving and not returning, including the team's top three wideouts (Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr.) -- Kirk's injury was a season-ender," Edholm said.
"OGs Ezra Cleveland and Brandon Scherff and CB Ronald Darby were also hurt, with only Scherff returning to the game. One recurring problem this season has been the offense starting slowly, and it happened again Sunday. In Jacksonville's first four possessions, the team recorded three three-and-outs, one interception and 15 total yards. The Jags picked it up later, but Trevor Lawrence's two turnovers led to 14 Packers points, and that was all she wrote. The heat is presumably back on again in Jacksonville."
33rd Team: No. 28
The Jaguars went up one spot in this week's power rankings.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of chances to upset the Packers in Week 8, but the defense could not get off the field. They allowed Malik Willis to put together a winning field goal drive and gave up 30 points again this week. Jacksonville sits at 2-6 and just lost both starting receivers for a good portion of the 2024 season. It’s officially over in Jacksonville," The 33rd Team said.
USA Today: No. 25
The Jaguars didn't move in Nate Davis' rankings this week.
" This Sunday's game at Philadelphia will be the Jags' fifth away from Jacksonville in the past seven weeks … though their first without former LT Cam Robinson, who was shipped to Minnesota," Davis said.
CBS Sports: No. 27
The Jaguars fell one spot in Pete Prisco's rankings.
"The injuries are piling up, the schedule is brutal and they are 2-6. The season is done, so what changes are coming?" Prisco said.
Yahoo! Sports: No. 26
The Jaguars fell on spot in Frank Schwab's rankings this week.
"The Jaguars lost at home despite the Packers losing Jordan Love to a groin injury during the game. Not that there was much hope of a turnaround this season, but now that’s long gone. All that’s left is checking how hot Doug Pederson’s seat is," Schwab said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE