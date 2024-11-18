Where Do the Jaguars Go From Here?
Easy to say for the Jacksonville Jaguars that the loss to the Detroit Lions was and most likely will be the worst loss of the season. Allowing the Lions to score a touchdown on seven straight drives while only being able to put up two field goals, where do the Jaguars go from here?
Mac Jones, in his second start of the season, had 17 completions in 29 attempts. In those 17 completions, Jones recorded 138 yards, zero touchdowns, and threw one interception. Jones started off his first five passes perfectly, going five for five, but the wheels quickly fell off the bus for the entirety of the Jaguars team.
The loss of Trevor Lawrence has played dividends for the Jaguars. Up until the loss to the Lions, the Jaguars had been playing close games against their opponents but hadn't been able to have their game on offense and defense click. Now falling to 2-9 on the season.
This loss may come at a good time for the Jaguars, having their bye week in Week 12 and not playing again until the first of Dec. In hopes that the team will return healthy may be their only chance to salvage any point of the season.
While fans have mixed emotions about the losses their team has wracked up, the Jaguars are still in contention for a top draft pick in the first round of the NFL draft. The players may use this bye week to regroup and heal up before going into the final stretch of the year.
Brian Thomas Jr recorded 82 receiving yards, adding to his team-leading 607 receiving yards. Other than Thomas Jr and Evan Engram, there were not a whole lot of chances for the receivers to get their hands on the ball with the amount of pressure the Lions brought to Jones.
Head Coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars have lost 14 of 17 games dating to last season, which has fans on social media talking about Pederson's future with the Jaguars for next season, let alone the rest of the 2024-25 season. With no current update on Lawrence's expected return, the Jaguars need to tend to the other injuries in hopes of getting players back in Week 13.
The Jaguars will look to get past the Houston Texans when they return from their bye week, and after that, the matchups will be more favorable for Jacksonville, facing the Titans, the Jets and the Raiders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.