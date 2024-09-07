Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Land in 2024 QB Rankings?
It is no secret that Trevor Lawrence is facing a big year in 2024.
After the collapse of the 2023 season and a record-breaking contract extension in the offseason, Lawrence has all eyes on him entering his fourth season.
And while national opinions may be split on the Jaguars' franchise passer, one quarterback ranking list has the Jaguars' star ranked as high as anyone.
The Ringer's annual in-season quarterback rankings debuted this week and placed Lawrence at No. 8, with only Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, and Joe Burrow ahead of him.
"Lawrence’s robust skill set is the only thing that’s keeping Jacksonville’s offense above water. His quick processing and talented arm may get him into trouble on more challenging plays, but those features shine on quick, timing-based passes," The Ringer said.
"He manages the pocket as well as any quarterback in the league. And he moves well for a big man—rarely getting out of position to make a throw, which allows him to get passes off as soon as he makes a decision. There are no delays there. He’s an athletic passer who can make off-platform throws on the run. He can place downfield passes with precision. And he’s one of the sharper quarterbacks in the league before the snap. Lawrence has everything you want in a QB—except for those pesky results."
Lawrence himself is expecting to hit the high expectations set for him. After an uneven 2023 due to injuries, Lawrence knows how big of a year this is.
"I know I’ve gotten better every year. There’s been times, there’s been plays where it doesn’t look like it. You’re going to have bad plays in your career and that’s going to happen. But I know I’ve gotten better every year," Lawrence said during the first weeks of training camp. "I think, obviously, we talk about the stuff I need to get better at and those things I know I need to get better at and I’m working on them moving forward, but as far as just accuracy, giving guys a chance, throwing the ball downfield, that was something I didn’t do well at all my rookie year and I think I’ve gotten better at that."
"I think just knowing the system, making the smart play, that’s been a big improvement for me. Staying on schedule is something I’ve learned to do, especially last year. Taking the early, easy completions early in games or if it’s first, second down, second-and-long, just getting the ball in play. Whatever the situations are, I think I’ve gotten better situationally, but I can still improve. There’s been times last year where I didn’t play well situationally where I made some mistakes or turned it over or whatever. There’s always—everything is a learning experience, but those are some things just to think off the top of my head. I wasn’t really thinking about it.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.