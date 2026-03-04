The Jaguars' Best (And Worst) Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Free agency is just around the corner, and boy has this been an eventful time for the Jaguars in the past.

Nobody expects the Jaguars to be big spenders this year like they were in 2017, 2022, or, for some reason, 2024. That means this year's free agency might lack excitement, but it will not lack an interesting history preluding it. With that in mind, here are the best and worst Jaguars free agency moves of the last 10 years.

Best

DL Calais Campbell (2017)

This one is easy. Calais Campbell is right there with Keenan McCardell in terms of the best free agents the Jaguars have ever signed, and he only spent three seasons in Duval. The former Mayor of Sacksonville led the Jaguars to an elite defense in 2017 and still anchored the defensive line for two more strong seasons after that. In three years he made three Pro Bowls and recorded 31.5 sacks. The Jaguars likely would have been smart to bring him back since then, too.

LB Foyesade Oluokun (2022)

The Jaguars signed a lot of players to big deals during the 2022 offseason: wide receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram, cornerback Darious Williams, wide receiver Zay Jones, and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi. Fast forward to today, though, and it is Foyesade Oluokun who is the only player still standing. His play has never dipped while healthy and he has been the consistent and vocal leader of the Jaguars' defense for two different playoff teams.

CB A.J. Bouye (2017)

While Jalen Ramsey was the star of the Jaguars' secondary in 2017, it is impossible to ignore what A.J. Bouye did for them that season. Bouye made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro in what went down as one of the best seasons a Jaguars cornerback has ever had. He played for the team for a few more years and, while he didn't meet his 2017 heights again, he proved to be worth the price tag.

Worst

WR Gabe Davis (2024)

This one goes without saying. The Jaguars took a massive dead cap charge when they released Davis last offseason, and that still didn't stop them from wanting to cut ties after just a season. After signing a three-year deal worth $39 million and $24 million in guarantees. In return, the Jaguars got just 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and nothing more.

QB Nick Foles (2019)

Before the Jaguars had a true franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence , they had several big misses at the quarterback position. None were more expensive -- or more obviously doomed -- than Nick Foles. The Jaguars fell for the clear fools gold after his Super Bowl MVP performance, and he wasn't able to do enough in a handful of starts to keep Gardner Minshew off the sidelines.

OL Andrew Norwell (2018)

The Jaguars signed Andrew Norwell to a massive deal in 2018 in hopes of him elevating the offensive line after the unit performed well the year before. Instead, Norwell looked like a sleeve in the unit far too often and his play never seemed to waver much further than the border of average. During his tenure, the Jaguars' offensive line play as a whole was mediocre.

