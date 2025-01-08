Where Does the Jaguars' HC Job Rank Among Available Destinations?
In the eyes of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, there is a lot to like about his franchise if you are a head coach candidate.
"I think we have a very compelling case on what we can offer the head coach and you know that. I think the players, where we stand on our draft, our salary cap, the city, the bricks and mortar, the facility and our division," Khan said on Monday, hours after firing former head coach Doug Pederson.
"It's a very compelling case, but like we did last time, the head coach needs to be comfortable with what we're doing. Our job is to be able to provide them with all the resources they want. So, we'll go through that process, and it's got to work for them.”
But is Khan's opinion a widely-held one? The Jaguars have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, two star defensive ends, and a No. 1 receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. The question is whether that is enough.
In a ranking of the available jobs by NFL.com this week, Judy Battista ranked the Jaguars No. 4 -- behind the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and the New York Jets.
"The firing of Doug Pederson seemed inevitable for at least half the season, but owner Shad Khan's decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke could throw a wrench into the Jaguars' pursuit of top coaching candidates. The team has alluring talent (before the season, Khan called it the best team the organization had ever put together), sparkling new facilities, an owner willing to spend to succeed and a presence in the very winnable AFC South," Battista said.
"All of that would make the job attractive, perhaps especially to an offensive-minded coach who would like to work with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and star-in-the-making receiver Brian Thomas. But coaches with options might not choose a situation in which the general manager is inherited, unless there is a preexisting relationship, because it is obvious the GM has the ear of the owner. The new coach will report directly to Khan, not to Baalke, but arranged marriages in which the GM and coach are on different timelines can be difficult. With so many other openings, it will be fascinating to see who the Jaguars can attract with these conditions."
Whether the coaching community agrees that the retainment of general manager Trent Baalke is enough to wipe away the vast positives with the job is to be determined. In a matter of weeks, we will find out.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.