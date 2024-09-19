Where Does the Jaguars Offensive Line Rank After Week 2?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line entered 2024 under the microscope. Through two weeks, not much has changed.
The Jaguars' trench unit has shouldered plenty of the blame and criticism for the Jaguars' offensive issues during the first two weeks of the season, and it doesn't appear that is going to change.
In an updated ranking of all 32 offensive lines, Pro Football Focus has the Jaguars at the No. 30 spot -- with only the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots below them. This is four spots lower than the Jaguars were in the previous ranking.
"Whereas last season the Jaguars' offensive line finished with the fourth-highest PFF pass-blocking efficiency score, this season they rank just 27th after two weeks. The unit has allowed 17 pressures, including six sacks — which is tied for the second most in the NFL — on 61 pass plays," PFF said.
"Right tackle Anton Harrison has continued to struggle in his second season. The former first-round pick has allowed pressure on 10.1% of dropbacks this season, which is the 10th-highest rate among 65 qualifying offensive tackles."
PFF notes that the best-performing member of the Jaguars' offensive line is currently veteran right guard Brandon Scherff.
"Scherff is one of just 14 NFL guards to have logged more than 65 snaps in pass protection this season without allowing a quarterback knockdown (a sack or a quarterback hit)," PFF said.
The Jaguars' offensive line has been a big piece of the Jaguars' offensive issues through two weeks, with the Jaguars averaging just 15 points per game during their 0-2 start. This included a Week 2 effort that saw Trevor Lawrence get sacked four times, including once for a safety.
"Everybody has got to take accountability, look in the mirror, and fix it. I've got to play better. I'm the leader of this offense. It's on me," Lawrence said after the 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
"The wideouts got to play better, the line has got to play better, running backs got to play better, we've got to coach better. It's everybody, honestly. But we're standing around, we've got to take charge. We're standing around waiting on somebody to make a play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.