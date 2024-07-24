Which Jaguars Could Be Up Next to Get Paid After Tyson Campbell?
Another day, another core young piece of the Jacksonville Jaguars is locked down for the future.
The Jaguars agreed to a deal with fourth-year cornerback Tyson Campbell to a 4-year, $76.5M deal with $53.4M guaranteed on Tuesday, one day before the Jaguars opened training camp. Campbell is now the highest-paid defensive back in franchise history.
Campbell is the latest young Jaguars player to be developed and rewarded by the organization, matching a philosophy that general manager Trent Baalke has worked hard to implement.
"We have consistently messaged the importance of extending our core players and this is another step forward in honoring that commitment," Baalke said in a statement after signing Campbell.
But with Campbell, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen all signed this offseason to long-term deals, which young pieces of the roster could be next? Here are five names to track.
Andre Cisco
One of the NFL's true ballhawks at safety, Andre Cisco was third among safeties with four interceptions last year. While three of these interceptions came in the first six games before injuries started racking up for Cisco, the former third-round pick has proven over the last two years that he has the ability to be a difference maker in the back of the secondary.
While there didn't seem to be much momentum this offseason on a new deal for Cisco, he is the obvious biggest name left entering a contract year since Travis Etienne (more on him later) will be on a fifth-year option. If the Jaguars don't reach a deal with Cisco when the season ends, they could always franchise tag him. If not, he will likely have a big market in free agency.
Travis Etienne
The Jaguars have star running back Travis Etienne under contract for the 2025 season because they exercised his fifth-year option, but he is still one of the biggest names on the roster who will be entering the season without a second contract. And after back-to-back seasons of 1,000 rushing yards, there is a good argument to make that he is the biggest name overall.
Whether the Jaguars look to buck recent tradition and reach a long-term deal with Etienne is unknown. It is clear the Jaguars value Etienne and see him as one of the most important pieces of the offense and team in general, but we simply don't have a previous precedent set in Jacksonville by either Trent Baalke or Doug Pederson when it comes to paying running backs.
Walker Little
Perhaps the most complicated situation on this list is fourth-year offensive tackle Walker Little. Little is a genuine starting talent at left tackle and has seen snaps at right tackle and left guard as well. Little has impressed when he has played, but injuries and a lack of conviction from the Jaguars' coaching staff have limited his exposure and starting oppurtunities.
If Little is able to somehow snatch the left tackle job away from Cam Robinson during training camp, the odds of him getting a new deal next offseason would likely rise. If he enters 2024 as a backup once again, though, it would likely make sense for both parties to move on in 2025. Little is a good player, but this will be a complex situation to see play out.
Travon Walker & Devin Lloyd
Neither Travon Walker or Devin Lloyd are eligible for extensions as of today, but that doesn't really matter since the Jaguars don't do in-season deals. Both will be eligible once the season ends, however, and they are clearly the two current gems of the 2022 draft class since neither Chad Muma or Luke Fortner have developed into consistent contributors yet.
What a deal would look like for either Walker or Lloyd is yet to be seen, but one can assume Walker would be the most likely to sign first. Not only is he a former No. 1 pick who is a favorite of the coaching staff and front office, but he plays a more premier position and is coming off a 10-sack career year.