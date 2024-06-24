Which Jaguars Newcomers Will Make the Biggest Impact in 2024?
Between the recent draft and free agency, the Jaguars front office addressed several areas of concern throughout the roster. Although several of the team's off-season additions should have the chance to make a significant impact, four players seem poised to stand out among the rest.
Jarrian Jones (Round 3, Pick 96)
Jones served as a defensive anchor for a Florida State team that allowed the lowest completion percentage among all Division One football teams in 2023. Jones led Florida State in interceptions last season, helping the Seminoles finish as the sixth ranked team in the country. In four seasons at Florida State, Jones finished with 96 tackles, 17 pass breakups and five interceptions.
At the 2024 NFL Combine, Jones finished with the second-best NFL Next Gen athleticism score among cornerbacks. His measurables (6 feet tall, 190 pounds) combined with his impressive testing results (4.38 40 yard dash, 39.5” vertical jump) to help boost his draft stock.
With the departure of starting cornerback Darious Williams, and the inconsistent health of Tyson Campbell (2021 2nd Round Pick), Jones has the chance to make an immediate impact in the Jaguars secondary.
Although Jones primarily lined up as a boundary corner throughout his time at Florida State (700+ snaps), he demonstrated his versatility by lining up in the slot throughout most of last season (394 snaps).
Assistant General Manager Ethan Waugh explained that Jones willingness to play multiple positions makes him a useful asset to the Jaguars defense.
“A guy who can go inside out gives us more flexibility, as offenses move their slots and big guys around, having that flexibility is key.” said Waugh.
Brian Thomas Jr (Round 1, Pick 23)
If he didn’t play at LSU, one could argue that Thomas Jr would have been any other programs leading receiver last season. Despite playing alongside Malik Nabers (No.6 overall pick in 2024), Thomas still managed to haul in 68 passes for 1,177 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdowns. The LSU product earned Third Team All-America and Second-Team All-SEC for his performance in the 2023-2024 season.
Thomas Jr.’s athletic gifts have been apparent well before the NFL Combine. He was an accomplished basketball player in high-school, reportedly earning offers from Texas A&M and Florida. Similar to Jarrian Jones (mentioned above), Thomas Jr. finished with the second-best NFL Next Gen athleticism score at his position. He measured in at 6 foot 3 and 209 pounds while running a 4.33 yard 40-yard dash and posting a 38” inch vertical jump .
Despite the departure of the Jaguars former No.1 receiver (Calvin Ridley), Thomas Jr. likely won't be expected to carry the Jaguars receiving core from Day 1. Returning veterans like Christian Kirk and off-season additions like Gabe Davis should take some of the immediate pressure off of Thomas Jr.
Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor revealed that Thomas Jr. has demonstrated an impressive level of discipline and a genuine willingness to learn since becoming a Jaguar
“He's getting it, whether it's from the meeting room, extra studying at night, carrying it over the field, he's done a great job of that so far.” said Taylor.
Arik Armstead (DL, San Francisco 49ers)
After playing in two Super Bowls and three NFC championships throughout nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Armstead brings his valuable veteran presence to the Jaguars defense. The 30 year-old defensive lineman racked up 302 tackles, 33.5 sacks and 88 QB hits from 2015-2023.
The former 49er has shown no sign of slowing down so far, he finished with a top-five pass-rushing grade among interior defensive linemen last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Armstead lined up as a left-side interior defensive lineman 92% of the time last season, finishing tied for the 3rd most pressures in the NFL from that position (33).
Although he is 6 foot 7 and 290 pounds, Armstead is impressively nimble and coordinated. Brian Thomas Jr. isn’t the only former basketball player on this list, Armstead flashed his athleticism by playing 2 seasons on the Oregon Ducks basketball team.
According to Head Coach Doug Pederson, Armstead’s experience as both a defensive end and a defensive tackle (over 1,000 snaps at each position, according to PFF) provides useful versatility to the Jaguars defense.
“It gives you flexibility, especially in the D-line, to move some pieces around, first, second down, third
down, right, and where Arik can plug in. He can plug in on end, three-tech.” said Pederson.
Mitch Morse (Center, Buffalo Bills)
After starting Luke Fortner at center for the past two years, it became clear that he could benefit from some more development. Fortner’s pass-block win rate ranked second to last (31st) among starters in the NFL last season.
Meanwhile, off-season addition Mitch Morse finished with a top-five pass blocking grade among centers, according to PFF. Last season, the former Buffalo Bill did not allow a single sack. At one point in his career, four years went by before Morse allowed a sack. Morse also posted a top-10 run block win rate among interior offensive lineman.
In 2019, Morse became the highest paid center in NFL history, after leaving the Chiefs to sign a four-year $44.5 million dollar contract with the Bills. Although Morse was a Pro Bowl selection two seasons ago, he earned his highest PFF grade (64.5) since 2020 after this past season.
Pederson explained that adding Morse gives younger players like Luke Fortner a special opportunity to absorb knowledge from an accomplished veteran.
“He’s a veteran leader, someone who brings a lot of experience in that position and to that group. Been really good with Luke. Those two have been working extremely close obviously and Mitch has been a great resource.” said Pederson.