Which Jaguars Stood Out Most in Week 10?
Each week during the 2024 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.
Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player.
In this edition, we take a look at the Jaguars' best players from their 12-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Offense: Travis Etienne
With the fifth-lowest offensive output in franchise history in terms of yards, it is tough to find many bright spots on the offense. The offensive line struggled in both pass-pro and run blocking, the running backs had some serious issues in blitz pick-up, the wide receivers weren't given a chance to get involved, and Mac Jones struggled in less-than-ideal circumstances.
With that said, running back Travis Etienne was one of the few players on offense who stood out in a positive way. Etienne's 44 rushing yards accounted for almost 31% of the Jaguars' total yards, and his 18-yard run in the first quarter went a long way toward the Jaguars' efforts to get into the end zone on their only scoring drive.
Defense: Darnell Savage
Arguably the Jaguars' top free agency addition in March, former Green Bay Packers defensive back Darnell Savage had another standout performance in the back end of the Jaguars' defense. Savage was physical as a tackler, played a big role in the Jaguars' making several key stops against the Vikings, and recorded his first interception of the season.
Savage has been a playmaker for the Jaguars all season, and Sunday was his best game yet. He looked like a legitimate X-Factor in both the run game and passing game. He finished with four tackles, one tackle for a loss and an interception. It was his best game yet in what has been a successful campaign so far.
Special Teams: Logan Cooke
We almost went with Andrew Wingard after his near-forced fumble on a tackle on the punt coverage team in the second-half, but ultimately we go with Logan Cooke once again. Cooke punted five times for 274 yards, and landed the Vikings within their own 20-yard line on four different punts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE