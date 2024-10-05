Who Would Jaguars Rather Face as Colts QB?
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) are in dire need of a home victory in Week 5 this Sunday and it will heavily rely on who is the quarterback for AFC South rival, Indianapolis Colts (2-2).
The Colts bring youth and veteran presence into their quarterback room this year with last year's fourth-overall pick, Anthony Richardson, and the man who simply does not fade from the game of football, in his 18th season, Joe Flacco.
Richardson has struggled to stay healthy in his first two seasons in the NFL. He suffered two injuries in 2023, including a season-ending AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 5. He recently suffered his third injury in two seasons that may keep him out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Richardson is listed as questionable after suffering a hip and oblique injury in the first quarter last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he attempted to spin out of a tackle. Flacco came in and immediately threw for 168 yards Andy two touchdowns, knocking off the Steelers, 27-24.
Richardson was a limited participant in practice this week. It will likely be a game time decision but the Colts might want to seriously consider starting Flacco, who is 1-0 in a Colts uniform and red hot of late.
Flacco has won four of the last five games that he has played in, spanning back to last year when he led the Cleveland Browns to an unfortunate AFC Wild Card loss to the Texans. He was the original backup in that situation as well and due to injury, came in, and led the Browns to a playoff berth.
In eight career meetings against the Jaguars, Flacco has a 4-4 record, throwing 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 82.5. The 39-year old spent 11 seasons with the Ravens before playing with four teams in the next six years.
Simply put, the Jaguars would rather face Richardson as he is 0-1 in his career against the Jaguars and is much less experienced playing in the NFL. The second-year quarterback has thrown three touchdowns and a whopping six interceptions in his first three and a quarter games this year.
The defense will have a much tougher time with a surgical game manager like Flacco, as he will utilize multiple receiver options with short completions and check downs to churn clock in double-digit play drives. He will also turn the ball over much less than Richardson.
There is two sides to the coin. Either the Colts start a young, mobile quarterback that is turnover and injury prone, or they go to the considerably less agile, 2013 Super Bowl Champion, 18-year veteran, that will bring a wiser, more accurate approach to Sunday.
The Colts are riding high with back-to-back wins to bring them out of the 0-2 rut they started in. It will be up to the Jaguars to stop the hot streak and find a way to their first win of the season, taking advantage of whoever starts as the opposing quarterback.
