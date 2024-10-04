5 Reasons Why Jaguars Should Clean House If They Lose to Colts
The 2024 season has been nothing short of an utter disappointment for the Jacksonville Jaguars. There are seemingly no answers from the coaching staff or management on how to overcome the many struggles they face.
The Jaguars could very well drop to 0-5 when they play their AFC South rival, the Indianapolis Colts. If that is the case, here are five reasons why owner Shad Khan should clean house.
1. Restart
It is a long season. If Pederson and Co. can't make things work by Week 5, when will they? Every single week has been just about the same thing. Making adjustments. Implementing an up-tempo offense and focusing on execution. Yet the same problems continue to persist.
Anemic offense that cannot sustain drives. Abysmal in the red zone. Communication is lacking and there seems to no answers from the sideline when the game is in progress.
Nothing seems to be working. Time for a reset.
2. Take the Pressure Off
It takes the pressure off of the players. Remember Khan's words at the beginning of the season:
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. 'For us, winning now is the expectation.' So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. ... I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
Those were lofty expectations to begin with. By cleaning house, Khan is likely ending the Jaguars' chances to do anything for the rest of the season. This would likely be an instant solvent to an intense locker room. It could get the best from the Jaguars going forward.
3. Set a Standard
By cleaning house, Khan would be sending a message that the Jaguars do not tolerate less than what is expected. Inept coaching and management? Not in Duval.
It would set a standard for the next coach and management team to take over. When the owner sets the bar and the expectation for success, it is not a suggestion. Especially when the team is winless during a "win-now" season.
4. What is There to Lose?
The Jaguars would be 0-5 and mathematically out of the playoff picture. By cleaning house and essentially closing the door on the playoffs, it wouldn't make much of a difference for an already lost season.
With a regime gone, there is only opportunity to gain and experiment. Take home run swings and figure out just what this culture and team is made of without the hinderance of the Pederson regime.
5. Give New Blood a Chance
This sort of ties into the previous reason. Whether or not Khan hires the full-time successor during the season, in both coaching and management, it gives new minds a chance to work with this team.
If it's an interim regime, it can be a measuring stick to explore what needs fixing. That is the case with a full-time regime hire mid-season, with the added benefit of giving said staff more time to implement and evaluate without the pressure of expectations.
It would benefit the coming offseason, in both draft and free agency. The new regime would have part of a season to explore team needs before it goes shopping.
