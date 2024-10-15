Why Jaguars' Owner Was Far From Surprised By Stadium Vote
acksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan isn’t one to take victory laps.
But after Tuesday’s 32-0 vote from NFL owners to approve the Jaguars’ proposed Stadium of the Future, few would blame Khan for getting his running shoes on.
After over a decade of outside voices calling the Jaguars a team on the move, the Jaguars are now firmly locked into Jacksonville for the next 30 years. And it comes as no surprise to Khan and the Jaguars, who came into this week confident the proposal would be approved by fellow NFL owners.
That confidence came to life on Tuesday with the unanimous vote — a vote Khan and the Jaguars can take pride in.
"Obviously I am very gratified and thankful for them," Khan told Jacksonville media on a Zoom call following the approval.
"But I am gratified but not surprised. We have been working at it for a long time, we talked to all of the owners one-on-one, and obviously Roger [Goodell] has been highly supportive and a big part of it. So, you know, I think it is great to get to this point.
"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Shad and Mark and this organization. They have been incredibly good to Jacksonville," Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said.
"I was talking with somebody here in London today who said, 'You know, I know a lot of NFL owners -- and I am not going to name any names -- but they said you are incredibly lucky to have somebody who invests in the city the way Mr. Khan does and wants the best for the city of Jacksonville.
"Following the unanimous vote of the National Football League team owners today, the Stadium of the Future will move forward as planned. With today’s vote, it is certain that the Jaguars will thrive in Jacksonville for decades to come, and stadium patrons can expect a world-class experience for both NFL and non-NFL events alike," the Jaguars said in a statement.
"The Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville are grateful to the NFL owners and NFL staff, Jacksonville City Council and other stakeholders who worked diligently to bring this historic agreement to fruition. As we celebrate 30 years of Jaguars football this season, we now look forward with immense pride and enthusiasm to the next 30 years."
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
The estimated timeline for construction is as follows.
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
