Why Jaguars' QB Could Be a Sleeper For Success Against Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars will face their second NFC North division team in back-to-back weeks, this time in the division-leading Detroit Lions. Mac Jones will get the starting job once again due to Trevor Lawrence's shoulder injury, and hopes to be more productive this time around than last week.
Against the Minnesota Vikings last week, Mac Jones threw for 111 yards in 14 completions. While the average of yards per pass was not the highest (5.0), Jones will look to get the ball moving further down the field per completion this time around.
So far on the season, Jones has a completion rate of 64.5% in the three games he has played. It will be crucial for Jones to locate his throws to his receivers, given the Lions' strong defense. Last week, the Lions' team as a whole had two interceptions against the Houston Texans in their 26-23 thriller.
This will be Jones' first game against the Lions in his career, and he will be looking to tap into the success he found during his time with the New England Patriots. Jones will also look to get the Jaguars' offense back to form, coming off of only scoring a single touchdown in their last game.
Jones knows that last week was not the best from an offensive standpoint, given the Jaguar defense gave the offense opportunities to walk out victorious, and changes will need to be made heading into Week 11.
"There are a lot of things to work on throughout the game, but it boils down to finishing better by me," Jones said when asked about what he learned last week. "I've been here before, which is tough, but you also have one choice, and that's to get up and keep going. So that's what I am going to do."
The most recent Power Rankings from NFL.com saw the Jaguars plummet to the bottom of the league, dropping four spots down from the week prior. The Lions come into Week 11 ranked first overall, having won their last seven straight.
While the task at hand is large, the Jaguars have been playing close games in their recent three games and could just need an offensive flurry to get them past the Lions.
