Why Key Jaguars' OL Feels Prepared For a Second-Year Jump
Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Anton Harrison already has a strong case to make as the team's best offensive lineman entering 2024 -- and he has room to be even better in Year 2.
After starting all 17 games for the Jaguars as a rookie, the former first-round Oklahoma product now has the experience and the confidence to grow his game past even where it was a year ago.
“Definitely, I’d say for me the biggest thing is really just that confidence," Harrison said on Wednesday. "Coming in my rookie year to second year, just knowing what I’m coming into. I really had a real offseason to prepare, don’t have to worry about the Draft, Combine and all that. So, having a real offseason definitely helped me a lot too.”
Harrison had the lowest pressure rate of any rookie offensive tackle in 2023 after playing the most pass-protection snaps of any rookie tackle in football in the last two seasons. Of all offensive tackles over the last two seasons with at least 700 pass-protection snaps, Harrison's 27 pressures are the second-fewest behind Brian O'Neil in 2022.
A big part of Harrison's comfort entering Year 2 doesn't even have anything to do with the gauntlet of pass-rushers he saw as a rookie. Instead, it is a second year playing next to veteran right guard Brandon Scherff, who is looked to as the leader of the line.
“Definitely. Brandon, he’s one of those vets I grew up watching. Being able to play with him my rookie season was a blessing," Harrison said. "Being able to learn from him and now keep playing with him, we’d grown together my rookie year bad to good, so we feel really good playing next to each other.”
Beyond already having a full season of starting under his belt, Harrison is now also finally healthy. Harrison played through a shoulder injury during his rookie season and spent parts of the offseason working back to 100%. Now, he is there.
“I feel great. Don’t have to worry about anything. 100 percent ready to go," Harrison said.
"I can throw my arms fully, punch fully, don’t have to hesitate, not second-guessing, just going out and playing ball.”