Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 10
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-4 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part 10.
Business expertise and resources
When it comes to Khan's resources as an owner, there are very few NFL teams who can match him. And this serves as a massive advantage on and off the field for the Jaguars for years to come.
According to this year's Forbes Top-400 list, Khan ranks No. 64 among the richest Americans with a $13.3 billion net worth. This is a $1.1 billion bump from last year's net worth and has Khan ranked as the fifth-richest owner behind David Tepper, Stephen Ross, Stan Kroenke, and Jerry Jones.
In short, only some of the most powerful owners in sports today have more spending power and overall worth and resources than Khan. While operating one of the NFL's smallest market teams, Khan has big-market spending ability at his disposal. In a league that is all about the margins, this is a significant positive.
Khan has proven to be a smart and cunning businessman in his time, becoming a self-made billionaire and showing expertise in the auto industry. And he has since taken that expertise and used it to spread into the sports industry via the Jaguars, the Fulham Soccer Club, and All Elite Wrestling.
Khan has flexed his muscles time and time again as one of the NFL's best businessmen. And as long as he is calling the shots for the Jaguars, the Jaguars will have a solution built into their roster.
Simply look at how the Jaguars have used London games to stabilize their revenue and how he has purposefully and strategically planned the timeline for the Stadium of the Future. Khan has given the Jaguars' fan base the ultimate weapon on and off the field: his wallet. And as long as he is owner, the Jaguars will be better off for it.
