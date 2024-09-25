Why Shad Khan is the Foundation Jaguars Need, Pt. 2
While the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a shocking 0-3 start, the faithful fans of Duval should know there is hope moving forward. And that hope comes in the form of the most important person in the organization: owner Shad Khan.
Jaguars On SI will be conducting a 10-part series over the next two weeks about Khan and what he brings to the table to stabilize the Jaguars' foundation. While the 2024 season has gotten off to a rocky start, Khan is the building block for the Jaguars to thrive off of moving into the future.
Without further ado, here is Part II.
Respect Around the NFL
When it comes to Khan, there is no question what the perception of him around the NFL is. Simply put, it is rooted in profound respect.
As one league source told me in 2022 when Khan was conducting his search for Urban Meyer's replacement, Khan was one of the primary selling points for any potential coaching candidate.
There were a few reasons for this, namely Khan's commitment to Jacksonville and improving the team on and off the field.
Khan is known as a smart, calculated and patient owner who allows his football people to do what is best for them. So no matter what situation the Jaguars find themselves in, Duval and its fans can be confident that Khan can serve as an appeal to any coaching candidate.
"The Khan's are a terrific family to work for," one member of the NFL's scouting community told me.
"Shad knows what success looks like, and you can be sure that he will give his team whatever they require to succeed. There is no price too big. He takes great pride in being an owner and it shows."
While the Jaguars have struggled on the field at times during Khan's tenure, it has rarely been because of Khan's commitment to the franchise.
At different points there have been roster issues, coaching issues, and quarterback issues, but it has never been because of what Khan is or isn't willing to do.
And the inner circles of trusted NFL minds know this. They know Khan is a major advtange to the Jaguars and Jacksonville as a whole. And if the time comes that Khan has to tap into those circles to find the next leaders of his franchise, you can rest assured they will be lining up to work for him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE