Why the No. 3 Pick Could Be Ideal Spot For Jaguars in 2025 NFL Draft
As things stand today, the Jacksonville Jaguars are on track for a top-3 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sure, a lot can change over the next two weeks. The Jaguars close out the year against a three-win Tennessee Titans team they beat three weeks ago and an Indianapolis Colts team that is 1-4 against the Jaguars since the start of the 2022 season.
While the Jaguars are a clearly struggling team with an extensive injury list, there is always the chance of a win on Sunday.
With that said, the Jaguars could be in the perfect position if the top three picks remain in place two weeks from now -- with the Jaguars pick No. 3, right behind the New York Giants and the New England Patriots.
In short, whichever non-quarterback needy team that is holding the pick right after the Giants could have the most leverage of any team in the draft. The Giants will be widely expected to take a quarterback No. 1, which means the Patriots -- and by extension the Jaguars -- can take advantage of the quarterback needs of other teams.
For the Jaguars, much of their decision would obviously be impacted by what the Patriots do. But that is also the beauty of the Jaguars picking No. 3, and specifically picking after the Patriots.
If the Patriots were to bypass any trade offers, they would seemingly be on track to take Colorado star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. The Patriots need a giant talent influx on both sides of the roster, and taking a blue-chip talent like Hunter would give them a second franchise pillar alongside Drake Maye,
This would give the Jaguars the upper hand over quarterback-needy teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. If one of these teams wants to ensure that one of the others doesn't take the next best quarterback on the board, they would have to make a deal with the Jaguars.
Adding a shipment of draft picks to a team that already has among the most draft capital in the NFL would be potentially franchise-changing for the Jaguars. That is, of course, if the Patriots actually take Hunter.
If the Patriots were to bypass taking Hunter, instead opting to sell the No. 2 pick to the highest bidder, then the Jaguars would have to settle by ... taking the best prospect in the entire draft.
If the Jaguars are still picking at No. 3 by the time the 2024 season ends, they should consider themselves the winner of the drafts.
