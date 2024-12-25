Jaguars' Extending Injury List Starting to Look Like 2023 All Over Again
Christmas week in 2024 sure feels a lot like Christmas week of 2023 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This time last year, the Jaguars were limping into the final weeks of the season with an injury list a mile long and not much hope for the short-term future.
Now, the Jaguars are 4-17 in their last 21 games and are fresh off an all-too familiar one-score loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. And just like last year, the injury list is getting longer week after week.
The Jaguars are already missing several key players due to season-ending injuries, such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis, tight end Evan Engram, and offensive lineman Cooper Hodges.
And in Sunday's brutal loss to the lowly Raiders, the Jaguars had several more key players leave the game with injuries.
“Walker [OL Walker Little] looks like he's going to miss this week. High ankle, so he'll probably be out. Ventrell [LB Ventrell Miller], another one ankle, but he's going to be more day-to-day. We'll see as the week progresses with him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"Darnell Savage is in the concussion protocol. He got checked during the game, so he's in the protocol. Tyson Campbell, Anton Harrison, Jarrian Jones all came out with injuries during the game, but all went back in. They're going to be fine.”
The comparables between the Jaguars' late-season skid and their nightmare 2024 season are countless. After an offseason of swearing it would never happen again, the Jaguars are in a groundhog day of losing football.
"I think it's comparable. Yeah, I think it is comparable. We did have some injuries at the end of the season last year. I know Trevor [Lawrence] wasn't completely 100 percent towards the end of the season last year," Pederson said.
"Obviously, he's out this year, missing more weapons on offense. So, it's just a tough situation to be in, but at the same time, listen, I'm not going to make excuses for it. We are who we are. Right now, we just haven’t and really for the season, we haven't been consistent enough in our play on the field. We all take responsibility and it's something we got to look hard at and try to fix.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.