3 Jaguars X-Factors vs. the Eagles in Week 5: Who Must Slow Down Jalen Hurts?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 5 is a big one.

The Jaguars have a chance to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles and improve to 4-1 with a win in London, and here are the X-Factors who will have to step up to ensure it happens.

DL Arik Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arik Armstead is coming off his best game of the season , and he is now set to face off against an Eagles team that has so many moving pieces along the offensive line. The Lane Johnson retirement is the biggest noteworthy change for the Eagles' front line, but they also have several things getting juggled along the interior offensive line due to injuries and the Cam Jurgens trade. Right now, they are hurting and the Jaguars need to take advantage of it.

That means this should be another week where Armstead takes over as a pass-rusher, just like he has over the last two weeks. Armstead has 10 pressures over the last two games, and this is a game that should be set up for him to another impact performer in Week 5. The Eagles have a history of developing offensive linemen, but Armstead can test that and help the Jaguars slow down Jalen Hurts.

RB Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) signals a first down during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The best parts about the Eagles' defense normally comes down to their pass defense: a very strong trio of defensive backs with Quinyon Mitchell, Tariq Woolen, and Cooper DeJean along with a host of pass-rushers like Jonathan Greenard, Jalen Carter, Moro Ojomo, Nolan Smith, and Jalyx Hunt. That means they might offer the Jaguars some actual resistance when it comes to their Trevor Lawrence-led passing attack, which could put this game in the hands of the rushing attack and Bhayshul Tuten.

Tuten has been one of the NFL's most effective running backs to start the 2026 season, and this could be a game that sees him have his true breakout performance. That game would have been last week if not for a few penalties and two called-back touchdowns, but I think the Jaguars are ready to lean on him and let him lead the way to a win.

LB Foyesade Oluokun

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) during a play against the Denver Broncos in the during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foyesade Oluokun has been a very strong veteran performe r for the Jaguars this season, getting high marks in metrics in both run- and pass-defense. This culminated with him making one of the most important plays of the season thus far with a red-zone interception of Joe Burrow last week, and the Jaguars will once again need him to set the tone against the Eagles. While Jalen Hurts is unlikely to test the Jaguars often in the middle of the field, Oluokun can still make an impact.

With the Eagles set to be without both Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby at running back this week, that means the Jaguars' run defense will face off against backup running backs Will Shipley and Dameon Pierce. The way for the Jaguars to beat the Eagles is to force Jalen Hurts into a dropback-heavy attack by suffocating their run defense, and Oluokun is set to be a pivotal part of the Jaguars' hopes to do that.