How Foyesade Oluokun Continues to Drive the Jaguars' Defensive Success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Foyesade Oluokun just keeps getting better and better.

Week 4 was Oluokun's 132nd NFL game since joining the NFL as a sixth-round pick with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. And like he did so many times in his first 131st games, he made his impact felt with a game-changing play. It was the perfect type of performance from the ninth-year veteran to sum up what he means to a defense that has played a big part in the Jaguars' 3-1 start

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) during a play against the Denver Broncos in the during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oluokun's True Value

After Oluokun made one of the most important plays of the Jaguars' entire season with his fourth-quarter interception against the Bengals last week, he was given the nod for AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4. It was a well-deserved honor, and one that helps put Oluokun's true value to the Jaguars on display.

Oluokun recorded seven tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in Jacksonville’s 22-17 win at Cincinnati. He is one of two players this season to record at least seven tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in a single game. The interception marked his 10th career interception. He became the fourth active NFL player with 10+ sacks, 10+ interceptions, and 10+ forced fumbles, joining S Harrison Smith, LB Fred Warner, and LB T.J. Watt. Oluokun’s two interceptions in 2026 are tied for the third most in the NFL this season.

But what truly makes Oluokun special is the fact that he has done it week after week, year after year. Oluokun is entering his fifth year with the Jaguars, and he is still as important today as he was when he signed in 2022. Oluokun has played 88% of the Jaguars' snaps this season, showing zero signs yet of slowing down.

“He's had a really good season so far," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday. "He might be, at that position, just one of the smartest guys I've ever been around ... He really is like having a coach on the field. He knows everything."

Oluokun is helping lead a Jaguars defense that ranks tied first in interceptions (six), second in points allowed (53) and run defense (74.3), and tied second in takeaways (eight) in 2026. He is doing so while helping lead a first-time full-time starter at the other linebacker spot in Ventrell Miller, and he has proven to once again be the heart of the Jaguars' defense as a whole.

"He's on it before he walks in the building in terms of what's going in new. He's totally prepared for that," Campanile said. "And the thing about that is a lot of times you have guys who are smart, they can process the whole thing, but maybe they don't have that element of violence when they play. And he gets so much out of his body in that regard. Like, he plays violent as hell. And he's still able to keep that kind of controlled rage about him and be a great communicator. Even some of our communication as he's the green dot, he's done a great job with.”

The numbers back it up when it comes to Olukun, too. According to NextGenStats, the Jaguars' defense has allowed 3.3 yards per carry on designed runs this season, the second-fewest in the NFL, despite using a light box on 46.8% of those carries (4th-highest) and contacting ball carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage on 36.7% of them (8th-lowest). This means Oluokun is having to do a lot of heavy lifting at times, and he has thrived while doing so.

Oluokun is also one of only two linebackers in the NFL who has two interceptions through the first month, joining former fellow Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. By total coverage EPA, Oluokun has been the most valuable pass-defender at the linebacker position in football. He has simply been at his best for the Jaguars this year, defying any chance of him slowing down from the ever-reliable pace he has always set.