3 Safeties Jaguars Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft
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The Jacksonville Jaguars once lacked playmaking ability at safety, especially during the 2024 campaign, as the team struggled then to create takeaways with a league-low nine. This past season, the Jaguars finished with 31 takeaways, including 22 interceptions, with five of them coming from ascending young safety Antonio Johnson.
Johnson enters the final year of his rookie contract with Jacksonville. With Eric Murray, Caleb Ransaw, and Rayuan Lane III on the defensive backend, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and general manager James Gladstone could be satisfied with this group. However, Johnson enters the final year of his contract, and adding a new safety to the room is not a bad idea for insurance purposes.
With that in mind, here are three safeties the Jaguars could target in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Louis Moore, Indiana Hoosiers
Gladstone and the Jaguars likely have Moore on their radar, as the East-West Shrine Bowl participant spent three years in JUCO before transferring to Indiana from 2022 to 2023, playing for Ole Miss in 2024, then returning to the Hoosiers for their national championship run. Moore tallied six interceptions last season, proving to be a ball hawk with good instincts in coverage. When Gladstone discusses "intangibly rich" players, he is discussing players like Moore.
Bishop Fitzgerald, USC Trojans
Another intangibly rich player, Fitzgerald is a former JUCO standout who transferred to NC State in 2023, where he tallied five career interceptions for the Wolfpack before transferring again to USC, where he added another five picks, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and being named a consensus All-American. This is a player who A) got better with each season, B) offers versatility, and C) gives the Jaguars a ball hawk on the backend.
Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes
The fastest man in the NFL Draft at a 4.27-second 40-yard dash, Styles comes from NFL bloodlines as his father was a standout player in his own regard. Lorenzo's brother, Sonny, is a projected Top-10 draft pick, and the athleticism of the two brothers stands out in a big way. Styles is a former wide receiver who has been converted to a defensive back with return-game capabilities.
How Styles got to this point is something the Jaguars could take pride in, as a player who selfishly did what was asked of him and was an impact player for both Notre Dame and Ohio State. Styles projects as a late-round flier and potential undrafted free agent, one Jacksonville should take advantage of.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft