3 Safeties Jaguars Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars once lacked playmaking ability at safety, especially during the 2024 campaign, as the team struggled then to create takeaways with a league-low nine. This past season, the Jaguars finished with 31 takeaways, including 22 interceptions, with five of them coming from ascending young safety Antonio Johnson.

Johnson enters the final year of his rookie contract with Jacksonville. With Eric Murray, Caleb Ransaw, and Rayuan Lane III on the defensive backend, defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and general manager James Gladstone could be satisfied with this group. However, Johnson enters the final year of his contract, and adding a new safety to the room is not a bad idea for insurance purposes.

With that in mind, here are three safeties the Jaguars could target in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Louis Moore, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Louis Moore (&) celebrates during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gladstone and the Jaguars likely have Moore on their radar, as the East-West Shrine Bowl participant spent three years in JUCO before transferring to Indiana from 2022 to 2023, playing for Ole Miss in 2024, then returning to the Hoosiers for their national championship run. Moore tallied six interceptions last season, proving to be a ball hawk with good instincts in coverage. When Gladstone discusses "intangibly rich" players, he is discussing players like Moore.

Bishop Fitzgerald, USC Trojans

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Another intangibly rich player, Fitzgerald is a former JUCO standout who transferred to NC State in 2023, where he tallied five career interceptions for the Wolfpack before transferring again to USC, where he added another five picks, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors and being named a consensus All-American. This is a player who A) got better with each season, B) offers versatility, and C) gives the Jaguars a ball hawk on the backend.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) celebrates after breaking up a pass to Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fastest man in the NFL Draft at a 4.27-second 40-yard dash, Styles comes from NFL bloodlines as his father was a standout player in his own regard. Lorenzo's brother, Sonny, is a projected Top-10 draft pick, and the athleticism of the two brothers stands out in a big way. Styles is a former wide receiver who has been converted to a defensive back with return-game capabilities.

How Styles got to this point is something the Jaguars could take pride in, as a player who selfishly did what was asked of him and was an impact player for both Notre Dame and Ohio State. Styles projects as a late-round flier and potential undrafted free agent, one Jacksonville should take advantage of.