Three Underrated Jaguars Players From the 2025 Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars have much to be proud of this season following their first-round defeat to the Buffalo Bills. They won 13 games this season, just one year after losing 13, all in part of a great coaching staff and a front office committed to consistently improving the roster when the opportunity arises.

The Jaguars may have flown under the radar in some instances, specifically with some of their talent that have stood out for much of the season but have not been recognized on a grand scale. That changes today. I've decided to highlight three underrated players on the roster who deserve their time in the spotlight.

Antonio Johnson, safety

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was a time when Johnson was coming out of Texas A&M, where the lack of ball production was a paramount concern heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. In Year 3, he might have emerged as the Jaguars' best safety and overall defensive back, which showcases the significant growth he has made in his three seasons in Duval County.

Johnson affects any level of the field with physical contact in the run game and in space, making ample tackles while showcasing great coverage and football IQ to always be around the football. From his game-winning interception against the Houston Texans in Week 3 to his pick-six against the Tennessee Titans in the regular season finale, Johnson made plays with five interceptions, 58 tackles, and two sacks. Pay the man, Mr. James Gladstone.

Cole Van Lanen, offensive tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) reacts to a stop during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Van Lanen's three-year contract extension made headlines, many outside of Jacksonville were unaware of how well the versatile lineman had been playing at left tackle. By Week 16, the fifth-year left tackle had replaced Walker Little at the position and stabilized the entire left side of the line, providing more efficient pass sets and quality run-blocking technique to open up rushing lanes on the perimeter.

Tim Patrick, wide receiver

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) sits on the field after catching a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Patrick didn't light up the world when he was on the field and never made any big-time splash plays during the regular season, but the preseason pickup by Gladstone proved to be a crucial depth piece for the Jaguars' offense and a critical asset in the running game.

The veteran pass-catcher is a big, reliable possession wideout who uses his size to his advantage as a perimeter blocker in the run game, and has helped spring some runs for guys like Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten. Patrick's days of being a quality No. 2 wideout are over after two significant lower-half injuries, but his reliability and selflessness have helped go a long way for the Jaguars offense.

