3 Tight Ends Jaguars Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars are initially set at tight end with starter Brenton Strange carrying the load as an underrated yet standout player in all facets. Behind him are the likes of Quintin Morris and Hunter Long, both of whom provide good depth.

However, the future at the position for the Jaguars should be questioned, especially as Strange enters a contract season. General manager James Gladstone should have a keen eye on the tight end class in this year's NFL Draft. There are three tight ends I have an eye for ahead of the draft next month, and all three could have an immediate impact in 2026.

Oscar Delp, Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It may scare some people to see a tight end with less than 300 yards receiving in each of the last three years be considered as a potential target for the Jaguars. However, Delp is a player who emboldens the "intangibly rich" traits the Gladstone vies for on the roster. He never complained about not receiving targets and always did the dirty work for the Bulldogs.

Delp is one of the few true "Y" players at tight end in this draft, providing teams with a player who offers value as both a pass-catcher with athleticism and technique as a run blocker on the move. If Strange were to test free agency, Delp could be a much better pro than college player, production-wise.

Josh Cuevas, Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 15, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Oklahoma defeated Alabama 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What the Jaguars are missing is a pass-catching tight end behind Strange, a zone beater and slippery player who provides the frame and ceiling to develop as a run blocker; all of which are part of the player evolution process in Jacksonville. Cuevas is effective in finding and sitting in voids against shell coverage while displaying a nice shimmy at the top of routes to create separation with quickness and burst in the breaks. This is a tight end prospect to keep tabs on ahead of the draft.

Tanner Koziol, Houston Cougars

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Tanner Koziol (88) of Houston practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Knowing the Jaguars and their infatuation with Senior Bowl prospects, Koziol is very likely to be on their radar during the pre-draft process. This is not a tight end that the team should lean on as an effective blocker, and he is far from it. What Koziol does provide is receiving prowess that pairs a high-level catch radius he flashed in Mobile with explosiveness, nuance as a route runner, and strong hands at the catch point.