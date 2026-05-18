6 Jaguars Poised to Surprise Fans in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars were full of surprises, all of which helped push the Jaguars to an AFC South title and one of the best seasons the franchise has had in decades.

Which Jaguars could end up being those surprise standouts during the 2026 season? We identify the best candidates for breakout performances below, from new additions to recent draft picks and everyone in between.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When the Jaguars opted to play the compensatory draft pick game and let Travis Etienne leave for the New Orleans Saints in free agency, it was general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen making bold bets at the Jaguars' running back position. The bet got even bolder shortly afterward when the Jaguars signed Chris Rodriguez Jr. as their only veteran free agent addition in March.

Rodriguez has deep ties to Coen and has been productive in the NFL every time he has been given the chance to carry the rock. With Etienne gone and a giant void in terms of touches that is ready to be addressed, Rodriguez should hit his highest volume and opportunity of his NFL career this year, even if he is not a "lead back" by definition. Him not having a career-best season would be a surprise.

DE Danny Striggow

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Last year was certainly a strong debut from undrafted rookie defensive end Danny Striggow. After not hearing his name called during the draft, he made the Jaguars' 53-man roster out of training camp and made an impact on special teams before developing into one of the Jaguars' top backups on defense. Entering year two, Striggow should climb even higher on the Jaguars' depth chart and he could be the early favorite to be the Jaguars' No. 3 defensive end.

After Striggow served as a small rotational piece as a rookie, the Jaguars had a ton of snaps clear at defensive end this offseason. The most likely competition for snaps is fourth-rounder Wesley Williams, but Striggow should have the early edge on him. With more snaps and more chances to make an impact, Striggow could go from a plucky depth piece to a core part of the Jaguars' pass-rush rotation.

LB Ventrell Miller

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller was one of the team's biggest winners from the 2026 NFL Draft, and it is clear he has the inside track to a starting role. The Jaguars had Devin Lloyd leave in free agency, but they signed zero free agents at the position and did not draft a linebacker until their final pick of the draft with seventh-rounder Parker Hughes.

Miller has played well when put into spot starts for Lloyd over the past two seasons, and he likely will be able to ease the anxiety many fans have about Lloyd's departure once the season begins. He might not have the ceiling of Lloyd as an athlete, but Miller has played good football before and pushed Lloyd for the job for a reason last year. He should have a stronger year than some people may be thinking.

OT Walker Little

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no denying that Walker Little had his fair share of struggles in 2025. Little had been a solid and reliable offensive tackle in every other season he has played for the Jaguars, however, which indicates to me that he very easily could bounce back in 2026. Experienced and productive offensive tackles do not just lose their ability in their fifth season, and the Jaguars will likely need Little again at some point in the season. this

It remains to be seen exactly when Jaguars left tackle Cole Van Lanen will return to the practice field after his knee injury a year ago, which means Little could still be a key player for the Jaguars this season. They clearly did not give up on him for a reason, and there is a good chance he proves them right by the end of the season.

DB Caleb Ransaw

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Perhaps it would be unfair to classify Caleb Ransaw as a surprise since he was a top draft pick who fans are eager to see debut. His debut has been intensified by the fact that he missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury he sustained in training camp, which means there is a lot of projection involved when it comes to the role he will play this year. Hopes are high, of course, but they are still just hopes until Ransaw hits the field and proves himself within Anthony Campanile's defense.

The Jaguars played a lot of three-safety looks last year, and Ransaw can be used all over the secondary since he played cornerback during his college career. Ransaw could be a legitimate difference-maker for the Jaguars in his first real season, and it will be interesting to see how Campanile deploys him in the Jaguars' secondary. The secondary could be the most-improved unit on the Jaguars' entire roster, and there is a good chance that Ransaw is a big reason for that development.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' top pick of the 2026 NFL Draft was certainly a surprise selection for most at No. 56. Nate Boerkircher was not mocked in the second-round, though it is clear now that he was never going to make it to the Jaguars' next pick at No. 81 overall -- some team would have selected him during an eventual run on blocking tight ends, potentially including the rival Houston Texans.

The external reaction to the Boerkircher pick has certainly jumped the shark at this point, something the Jaguars will surely use as motivation for their rookie tight end. Boerkircher likely won't have the pass-catching production to prove doubters wrong since there are so many mouths to feed in the Jaguars' passing game, but his college film makes it clear that he is going to positively impact the Jaguars' running game. Add in untapped potential in the passing game, and fans will likely appreciate Boerkircher quite a bit by December.