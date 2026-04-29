One Jaguars Player Who Just Dodged a Major Draft-Day Bullet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added 10 new faces to the roster through the course of the 2026 NFL Draft. That means 10 roster bots and/or roles that are now up for grabs.

For some, that was a bad thing. But other Jaguars were able to seemingly benefit in a big way from the decisions and non-decisions the Jaguars made in the draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking up and down the roster, there is one name that especially stands out as a player who just dodged a major draft-day bullet: linebacker Ventrell Miller

Bullet Dodged

Many national analysts and outside observers predicted that linebacker would be an early priority for the Jaguars during the draft. That obviously did not end up being the case, considering the Jaguars did not select a linebacker until their 10th and final selection, taking Middle Tennessee State linebacker Parker Hughes in the seventh round.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only did the Jaguars not select a linebacker until their last pick of the draft, but they passed on Texas linebacker Anthony Hill at number 56 overall in favor of tight end Nate Boerkircher. The Jaguars then did not add to the position with any undrafted free agents, suggesting they are ready to roll into training camp with who they have.

At the front of that line currently stands Miller. Foyesade Oluokun obviously will man the other linebacker spot as the veteran of the group, but it is now Miller who is the leading favorite to help replace Devin Lloyd. Lloyd was a second-team All-Pro for the Jaguars last season and made some of their biggest plays on defense, and now it is clear that it is Miller who the Jaguars will be turning to to make sure the defense does not drop off after he departed in free agency.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have clearly shown some faith in Miller to this point. They did not add a single linebacker in free agency, though that can now change after the draft, now that new free agent signings do not impact the compensatory draft pick formula. But the fact that the Jaguars entered the draft with Miller as the most likely replacement for Lloyd, and then left the draft with the same scenario, certainly speaks volumes to how they feel about their fourth line back.

“Yeah, I think there's a lot of room for growth there. I think that Ventrell, when Ventrell was asked to play a lot of meaningful snaps last year, I think we saw some really good things and then there's some things we can continue to coach off of.," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in March at the owners meetings in Phoenix.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) and defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) react to a quarterback sack during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And I think anytime you give a player confidence without telling them anything, like right now if you're him and we haven't signed anybody yet, you should say, well, at least they believe in me. At least they think I can do it. And now it's on him and us to go do it together but also like dude now it's time. Now it's time to truly go take it over. There's going to be an opportunity there and I think Ventrell is made of the right stuff and I think he cares enough about it from a we above me standpoint that he's going to put the time in to do it and I'm excited about what that could look like.”

That is not to say Miller will just be handed the job. The Jaguars really did not do that at any position and this position will be no different. But the fact is he’ll be battling a seventh-round rookie and then a second-year undrafted free agent in Branson Combs for the job. And there is no reason he should not be considered the heavy favorite, considering he already has starter experience, and he pushed Lloyd for the job last year.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) gets after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on a sack during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Had the Jaguars drafted a linebacker in the top 100, or even within the first 4 to 5 rounds, there could’ve been legitimate thought that Miller would be moved off the spot and that the Jaguars have other plans at the position. But the fact that Jaguars were able to prioritize two defensive events, two tight ends, and two wide receivers before they added a linebacker should say it all.

Miller still has to go out there and prove the Jaguars right. But to this point, it is hard to say anyone benefitted from the Jaguars and their latest haul more than he did. Now, he has to take advantage of it.