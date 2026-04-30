How the New-Look Jaguars Depth Chart Stacks Up After the 2026 Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are just a few months away from the Jacksonville Jaguars kicking off training camp and truly getting set for the 2026 offseason, so it is time to see how the Jaguars' roster really stacks up.

After the Jaguars' offseason has seen them make new additions via free agency, a trade, and then adding 28 rookies over the draft weekend, it is time to see what the Jaguars' two-deep depth chart looks like on both sides of the ball.

We are going to keep it to mostly players we included in our post-draft Jaguars 53-man roster projection, though some exceptions will be made. So, what do we think the depth chart looks like at each roster spot?

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on with quarterback Nick Mullens (14) during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Trevor Lawrence No. 2 Nick Mullens No. 3/Practice Squad Carter Bradley/Joey Aguilar

There is not much that has to be said about the Jaguars' quarterback position. Trevor Lawrence is the unquestioned starter and has not had to share starting reps since he was a rookie with Gardner Minshew (shouts out to Urban Meyer). With that said, it is worth watching if the practice squad quarterback position goes to Carter Bradley or undrafted free agent Joey Aguilar.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen (36) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) look on during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Chris Rodriguez Jr. No, 2 Bhayshul Tuten No. 3 LeQuint Allen No. 4 DeeJay Dallas/J'Mari Taylor

My early gut feeling is that new running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. leads the Jaguars in carries, though I am not sure there will be enough of a difference between his workload and Bhayshul Tuten's worth talking about. LeQuint Allen will once again be the top passing down running back, while DeeJay Dallas and undrafted running back J'Mari Taylor will battle for the last spot. It will be interesting to see whether the Jaguars carry four or three running backs.

TE

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates after catching a seven-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium.at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

No. 1 Brenton Strange No. 2 Nate Boerkircher No. 3 Quintin Morris No. 4 Tanner Koziol

The Jaguars clearly wanted to revamp their tight end room considering they double-dipped at the position, taking Nate Boerkircher with their first pick at No. 56 and then circling back to Tanner Koziol in round five. Quintin Morris will certainly put up a fight with Boerkircher for the No. 2 job, but I believe the rookie has the higher upside in the passing game and will win the job because of that.

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters Brian Thomas Jr./Jakobi Meyers/Parker Washington No. 4 Travis Hunter No. 5 Josh Cameron No. 6 CJ Williams

The Jaguars' top four receivers seem set in stone, even if it is not exactly yet clear how much of a role Travis Hunter will have on offense. What is known is the fact that he will indeed still take snaps at receiver, and it is hard to imagine the Jaguars don't find ways to feature him.

Sixth-rounders Josh Cameron and CJ Williams should be the favorites for the final two spots, though it also seems easier to project Cameron to that role right now since he has proven special teams value and experience as a returner.

OL

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

LT Cole Van Lanen; Walker Little LG Ezra Cleveland; Emmanuel Pregnon C Robert Hainsey; Jonah Monheim RT Patrick Mekari; Wyatt Milum RG Anton Harrison; Chuma Edoga

The Jaguars are returning all nine offensive linemen from a year ago, and then they added a top-100 pick in third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon. Pregnon and Wyatt Milum could both push for starting jobs at some point, though the chance remains their times as starters for the Jaguars will come in 2027 and beyond.

The Jaguars have placed a clear value on building their offensive line depth,and it is starting to pay off. This is one of the best Jaguars' offensive lines in years from a talent and overall depth standpoint, and the Jaguars will likely need all of them.

EDGE

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Josh Hines-Allen/Travon Walker No. 2 Danny Striggow/Wesley Williams No. 3 B.J. Green/Zach Durfee

The Jaguars have their starting edge defenders in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, each of whom is set to play a giant role for the Jaguars once again. It remains to be seen if the Jaguars are going to add any veterans to this position like they did last offseason, but Danny Striggow should be expected to take a leap and he could be their DE3 regardless of whether they add anyone else.

Wesley Williams gets the nod over B.J. Green here due to his draft slot and run-defense, while Green and Zach Durfee will battle it out for the final spots.

IDL

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 1 Arik Armstead/DaVon Hamilton No. 2 Ruke Orhorhoro/Albert Regis No. 3 Matt Dickerson

The Jaguars swapped out backups at three-technique and nose tackle this offseason, with Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis set to replace Maason Smith and Austin Johnson. The Jaguars may not have made a singular giant splash along the interior defensive line this offseason, but it is hard to say their depth chart did not improve here after their most recent additions.

Armstead and Hamilton are each on expiring deals, though, so the Jaguars will likely have to answer some big questions about their defensive tackle plans yet again next offseason, for really what would be the third season in a row.

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) reacts to his sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 Foyesade Oluokun/Ventrell Miller/Dennis Gardeck No. 2 Jack Kiser/Parker Hughes/Jalen McCleod

The only new linebacker the Jaguars have added this entire offseason was seventh-rounder Parker Hughes out of Middle Tennessee State. Hughes was the last of 10 picks the Jaguars made in the draft, and all signs as of today is that Ventrell Miller is the in-house leader to replace Devin Lloyd in the starting lineup for 2026.

There is a question of who will backup Dennis Gardeck, though we project second-year linebacker Jalen McLeod to win the job over Yasir Abdullah. This could always be a spot the Jaguars opt to add to in free agency now that the draft is over.

CB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters Travis Hunter/Montaric Brown Nickels Jourdan Lewis/Jarrian Jones Backups Christian Braswell/Keith Taylor/Devon Marshall/Preston Hodge

The Jaguars look to have the top four spots in the cornerback room set with Tavis Hunter, Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis. They might even have five spots taken if you consider the fact the team has been high on Christian Braswell on both defense and special teams. They did sign a pair of undrafted rookies who could potentially make a run for the No. 6 cornerback spot on the roster after training camp.

Safety

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Starters Eric Murray/Antonio Johnson No. 3 Caleb Ransaw Backups Rayuan Lane, Jalen Huskey

We do not have this split up with two starters and two backups behind them, and that is for a reason. I firmly believe the Jaguars will deploy three-safety looks at one of the highest rates in the NFL this season, and I think Caleb Ransaw is the one who will be brought onto the field on third downs instead of a second linebacker. The Jaguars are high on Ransaw's potential, and this is a strong room all around.