AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Within Arm's Reach

It didn't look like it for a while there, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have a real chance to win the AFC South this season. At 7-4, they're just one behind the Indianapolis Colts in the standings now. However, they also have the Houston Texans right on their tail, as Davis Mills notched a third straight win in Week 12 to lead his team to 6-5, keeping their playoff hopes alive.



Coming into the season, the AFC South was expected to be one of the least competitive divisions in the NFL, if not the worst. Fast forward nearly three-quarters through the year, and it wouldn't be impossible to have three playoff teams coming from the AFC South. Needless to say, the race is heating up.



Jaguars have to keep rolling



1. Indianapolis Colts (8-3, 2-0 in div.)



Last game: 23-20 loss @ Kansas City Chiefs



Next game: vs. Houston Texans



Things are starting to get real for the Indianapolis Colts. After starting the season at 7-1, they've gone just 1-2 in their last three games after the schedule tightened up. Losing to the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs isn't a huge deal in a vacuum, as they're expected to be two of the top teams in the conference this year.



However, Daniel Jones' performance in that span has been extremely concerning. During that stretch, he had six turnovers and could have had three more if the defense had recovered those fumbles too. He managed to keep a clean sheet against the Chiefs, but he went just 2-of-6 passing in the Colts' last two offensive drives in regulation, leading to back-to-back 3-and-outs and an opportunity for Patrick Mahomes to lead a comeback to force overtime and eventually win the game.



2. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4, 1-1 in div.)



Last game: 27-24 win @ Arizona Cardinals



Next game: @ Tennessee Titans



While the Colts have gone 1-2 in their last three, the Jacksonville Jaguars went 2-1, including a 35-6 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, they have their own quarterback concerns to deal with. Like Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence has also struggled with turnovers as of late.



T-Law has had seven turnovers in his last three outings, not including a fumble that was recovered by the offense against the Houston Texans in Week 10. In that same game, he also led back-to-back 3-and-outs when his team needed just a first down or two to seal the victory. Jacksonville has been able to overcome its quarterback's missteps, but Lawrence will have to turn things around soon if he wants to lead a serious playoff contender.



3. Houston Texans (6-5, 3-1 in div.)



Last game: 23-19 win vs. Buffalo Bills



Next game: @ Indianapolis Colts



Shout out to the Buffalo Bills for making the Jaguars' collapse against Davis Mills and the Texans look not so bad in retrospect. Houston's defense has ratcheted things up down the stretch, and they were even able to stifle Josh Allen and one of the better offensive lines in the league.



C.J. Stroud should be good to go for Week 13's matchup with the Colts. This three-game winning streak for the Texans does raise the question of whether this team is better off with Davis Mills under center, though. They'll find out soon.



4. Tennessee Titans (1-10, 0-4 in div.)



Last game: 30-24 loss vs. Seattle Seahawks



Next game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars



The Tennessee Titans did exactly what they wanted to do in Week 12. They tallied another loss, bolstering their chances of landing a transformative talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, but got plenty of encouraging signs that they're not as far away from competing as initially expected.



Cam Ward has especially turned it on recently. Against a fierce Seattle Seahawks defense, he went for 256 yards on 28-of-42 passing and added 37 yards on six rushes, scoring two total touchdowns with no turnovers in the process. The Jaguars have to ensure that they show up to Tennessee ready to play, because Ward and the Titans aren't a "gimme" anymore.

