What the Jaguars Don’t Want to Miss Out on This Offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping they can stack one successful season on top of another, but they're in such a bad cap space situation that it threatens to erase any momentum they had heading into next season.

That's not entirely true, as nothing can undo what Liam Coen has done for Trevor Lawrence's development. However, if their team doesn't continue to improve, they do risk giving the AFC South back to the Houston Texans or any of their other divisional rivals. What's something they can't miss out on this offseason?

Highest Graded Linebackers

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Mason Cameron writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down the highest-graded linebackers of the 2025 season. Devin Lloyd made the list, as he just had the best season of his career.

"Playing on an expiring contract, Lloyd earned second-team All-Pro honors, rising to the occasion to prove he stands as one of the NFL’s premier linebackers. The 27-year-old is an every-down weapon at the position, capable of making plays in each facet of the defensive game. He finished the regular season as the only linebacker with an 80.0-plus PFF grade in run defense (83.2), coverage (81.1) and pass rushing (82.2)", said Cameron.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lloyd just proved he was worth his first-round selection in 2022, but he did so in a season where he's about to hit free agency. He had a special season, one that helped the Jaguars' defense take a leap and help them win 13 games in 2025.

He was asked to do a lot, but his skills never wavered, becoming a versatile chess piece they could take advantage of at all three levels. That's a luxury for their defense, and one that a lot of teams will be looking for. Lloyd's going to be looked at as the missing piece for a lot of teams that are contending, and they have the cap space to give him a massive contract that the Jaguars can't.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, or Pittsburgh Steelers would receive a massive boost if they were to add Lloyd to their defense. It should be James Gladstone and Coen's top priority to keep Lloyd on the team, even if that means they have to gut their roster depth to do it.

I just don't see how the Jaguars can continue to build on the success they had in 2025 if Lloyd isn't there on defense.

Never again miss one major story related to Lloyd when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.