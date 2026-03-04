Jaguars Must Take Advantage of AFC South Changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is set to be a wild offseason full of change for the entire NFL, but the AFC South is where the winds of change have first been felt.

The Jaguars have seen divisional rivals agree to big deals ahead of the start of the league year, with the Tennessee Titans trading T'Vondre Sweat to the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans making moves to dump Tytus Howard and add running back David Montgomery.

With the AFC South already shifting quite a bit this offseason -- and with the Tennessee Titans having a brand-new coaching staff and head coach -- it is important for the Jaguars to remain focused on the ultimate goal for next season.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why the Jaguars should quickly take advantage of the recent decisions made throughout the AFC South landscape.

Simply put, the AFC South is on a platter this offseason and the Jaguars can't afford to not make their move. This doesn't mean the Jaguars need to make an uber-agressive move that tests their boundaries, but it does mean the Jaguars should be looking for every possible edge there is.

When it comes to the Titans, moves like the Sweat trade tell us a few things. Mike Borgonzi

does not turn everything he touches into gold after all, with the Titans clearly being on the losing end of the Sweat-Jermaine Johnson trade. Borgonzi did not have a very good first year with the Titans, and this is quite the start to his second. It does not look like the Titans hired the next Ozzie Newsome, in short.

As for the Johnson trade specifically, this also shows the trouble in hiring a retread head coach in Robert Saleh. Saleh has his guys from the Jets days, even though his good old days with New York were not in fact any good at all. The fact that Saleh is already leaning into them suggests the Jaguars do not have much to worry about when it comes to the Titans' rebuild, even if they likely add some talented players this offseason.

Then there is the Texans. The Texans' offensive line has already been maligned for the last few seasons, but for the second year in row, they have traded their best offensive lineman. The Laremy Tunsil trade did not age well, and yet they have gone back to the well again to lessen their offensive line.

Despite the Texans moving on from their top-notch lineman, they still traded away a sizeable haul for an aging running back in David Montgomery. Montgomery is a good player, but it is not hard to see the decline coming sooner than later.

