Game Balls From Jaguars' Disheartening Loss to Texans: One Standout Emerges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be limping into the bye week.

The Jaguars failed to get it done against the Houston Texans in Week 6, falling 34-31 on a walkoff field goal a week after their own last-second win. But even with the loss, there are still a few Jaguars who were able to move forward with strong performances and efforts. So, which of those Jaguars have earned a game ball as a result?

Offense: Trevor Lawrence

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one feels easy. Trevor Lawrence was one of the best players on the field on Sunday, throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns against a defense and a head coach that has given him fits in the past. The Texans' defense isn't what it has been in past years, but it is still a good unit with some blue-chip players on it, and Lawrence had one of the best performances of his entire career against the Texans with his latest outing.

If this is the version of Lawrence we see for the rest of the season, the Jaguars are in very good hands. He did have an end-zone interception that the Jaguars can't afford, but it did come after the Jaguars got jobbed on a bad holding call, so perhaps he never should have even been in that situation. Regardless, Lawrence had another impressive showing for the Jaguars, and once again proved to be their most important piece.

Defense: Travis Hunter

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) intercepts the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter was undeniably special on Sunday afternoon. Hunter gave up a few big plays, such as a long gain to Nico Collins on a stop-and-go and a few penalties, but he also made the most important play of the day for the defense. On a day where the Jaguars allowed the Texans to score on 6-of-10 drives, there were not many Jaguars defenders to consider. The Jaguars' defense got shredded, but Hunter still made an impact play with his fourth-quarter red-zone interception of C.J. Stroud.

Hunter became the first defender to intercept Stroud in 2026 with his stellar play, which ensured the Jaguars continued their run of red-zone takeaways. It was one of the only times the Jaguars slowed Houston down on Sunday, and it proved that Hunter is, at the end of the day, a play-maker who is going to get the ball. With a pass defensed against Houston, Hunter also extended his streak to five consecutive games with at least one pass defensed, tied for the longest active streak in the NFL.

"Made some critical plays for us on both sides of the football, obviously. Had the interception late, that gave us a chance to win the game. Proud of the way he completed, made some plays for us on offense and got to keep building off it," Liam Coen said after the game.

Special Teams: Cam Little

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) reacts during the second half against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the decision to kick the field goal by Liam Coen was certainly one that is going to be debated until the next time the Jaguars kick off, that doesn't change the fact that Cam Little was fantastic when his number was called. Little nailed the 60-yard field goal seemingly with relative ease, and it feels safe to say he could have saved the day for the Jaguars at some point if given the chance to do so.

With the kick, Little recorded the third 60-plus-yard field goal of his career, the most in franchise history. Since entering the league in 2024, his three field goals of 60-plus yards are the second most in the NFL. He is well on his way to becoming one of the highest-paid kickers in the entire NFL, because the Jaguars are tough to imagine without him and his booming field goals.