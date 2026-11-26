JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty to be thankful this year, especially considering how many past Jaguars seasons were typically over and had the focus turned to the NFL Draft by the holidays. That is not the case with this Jaguars squad , though, as they sit at 7-3 and in a three-game lead in the AFC South entering Week 12.

So, what can the Jaguars be thankful for this go around? We break it down below, opting to not look at the immediate obious choices like Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen.

The AFC South

For the Jaguars, the AFC South is the gift that keeps giving. The Jaguars still have the Houston Texans not all that far behind them in the race for the divisional title after Houston won in Week 11 and the Jaguars lost to the New York Giants. But the Texans are still sub-.500 and have plenty of issues in their own right, and the Jaguars have been the clearly better team over the last two seasons. They are not yet out of the Jaguars' hair, but the Jaguars have dealt with bigger problems before.

But then you get to the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans and, well, things get a bit clearer. The Colts are so dysfunctional and nonsensical that they make the Urban Meyer year look almost tame. The Colts are in some kind of weird middle ground between tanking and trying to hold onto fleeting misconceptions that they still have the structure to be a winning team in a few years. Not trading any of Jonathan Taylor, Grover Stewart, and Daniel Jones makes them look like the most unserious team in the NFL, and their lack of a first round pick due to the Sauce Gardner trade only hammers this home more.

Sources: The #Colts opted not to trade QB Daniel Jones despite receiving interest, believing they had already paid too much in signing bonus money.



But they continued stripping the rest of the roster. Now, shortly after, they release him and get nothing back.



None of it made… https://t.co/Pwsih7pv41 pic.twitter.com/KBBtxWQRsC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 20, 2026

Then there are the Titans, who very much look like a team that could have Robert Saleh be one-and-done. The Titans fought the Jaguars with some guts and effort a few weeks ago in Nashville, but moral victories in a 40-23 loss at home are still few and far between. The Saleh/Gus Bradley braintrust has predictably led to the Titans having one of the worst defenses in recent memory. If the Titans run it back with any of their main cast and crew of decision-makers, then there will be a team eliminated from the AFC South race before the season even begins. We will see how things play out between these two on Sunday.

Travis Hunter's Development

The Jaguars have one of the NFL's best cornerbacks on their roster, and he has only played 17 games in the NFL. Travis Hunter has become everything the Jaguars needed him to become this year, with his development happening rapidly as the Jaguars switched him over to defense full-time and wide receiver part-time. It was clear this was always the best way to deploy Hunter, and he has shined in the role this season.

Travis Hunter is a burgeoning STAR pic.twitter.com/Tk5KfHpd6l — PFF (@PFF) November 18, 2026

Few players are doing bigger things than Hunter on the defensive side of the ball. His three interceptions have all been huge plays for the Jaguars, but his down-to-down consistency in coverage and the run game has made him arguably the defense's best and most impactful player just 10 games into his full-time cornerback role. No other team in the NFL has a Travis Hunter, and that is worth celebrating.

Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski

The Jaguars have one of the best coordinator duos in the entire NFL in Anthony Campanile and Grant Udinski. Considering the Jaguars went over a decade without having a future head coach as a coordinator, it is a bit wild to know the Jaguars have two now. Campanile has turned the defense into a top-five unit over the last two seasons, while Udinski certainly looks like he is set to be one of the NFL's next top young offensive minds.

#Jaguars HC Liam Coen says Sean McVay welcomed him to the club last season when OC Grant Udinski and DC Anthony Campanile began receiving HC interviews.



Udinski and Campanile are expected to be among the top HC candidates this offseason - and even hotter names than they were… pic.twitter.com/Lgu6TWwHdD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2026

Enjoy Udinski and Campanile while they are in Jacksonville, folks. Chances are that they will not be in Duval that much longer.