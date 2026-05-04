1 Key Factor People Simply Can Not Ignore When it Comes to Jaguars' Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the not-so-distant past, people once actually let draft classes play a few games before passing judgement. But as the 2026 season has shown us, that is no longer the case.

National pundits, anonymous scouts, and Jaguars dissenters alike have already ruled the Jaguars' 2026 draft class a miss, even if we are a few years too early to even begin the conversation.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite that being the reality, this is the hurdle this class and the Jaguars must clear on the field before they can say "I told you so" to everyone who doubted. That doesn't mean people will give the class and the Jaguars the time and patience needed to actually get to answers about a draft class, but that does bring us to one important context that must not be forgotten.

Not by the Jaguars' base, not by those who are already low on the Jaguars' class -- nobody. After all, that is only fair.

1 Key Factor

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We discussed throughout the run-up to the draft that the Jaguars could target their perceived best player available at each step of the draft due to the state of their roster. The Jaguars had no clear holes on either side of the ball, something that can not exactly be said for most teams entering the draft.

Many rebuilding and non-playoff teams will be looking to their rookies and top picks to be key pieces right off the bat. But for a Jaguars team that is coming off a 13-4 season, rookies were always going to have a harder time finding the field. After all, the Jaguars only lost four starters in free agency and they seemed to have their replacements already set long before the draft ever began.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have made a commitment to improving their power running game, which led to the Jaguars signing Chris Rodriguez Jr. after Travis Etienne Jr. left for the New Orleans Saints. Greg Newsome will be replaced by Travis Hunter, Andrew Wingard will be replaced by Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw, and we now know that Devin Lloyd will be replaced by Ventrell Miller.

This meant that seemingly each time the Jaguars went on the board, they were selecting depth options. Nate Boerkircher can make a real impact as the Jaguars' new tight end, but he is still the backup tight end at the end of the day. Up and down the Jaguars' draft list, this is the clear theme.

Player Likely Role TE Nate Boerkircher No. 2 TE IDL Albert Regis Backup NT IOL Emmanuel Pregnon Backup OL DB Jalen Huskey No. 5 Safety DE Wesley Williams Backup DE TE Tanner Koziol No. 4 TE WR Josh Cameron Third-Team WR WR C.J. Williams Third-Team WR DE Zach Durfee Third-Team DE LB Parker Hughes Backup LB

At what other positions would the Jaguars have selected that would have changed this? They hit all of the needs people expected, even if linebacker and defensive end came later than they thought. But the simple truth is the Jaguars were never going to need this rookie class to be stars and make massive impacts right out of the gate. They already have a matured roster that is ready to play.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made this clear before the Jaguars were ever on the board earlier this offseason. It is also the same trend that followed the Jaguars in 2025. Travis Hunter was the only rookie to start multiple games for the Jaguars last year, but the group still contributed down the stretch. The Jaguars would not have been the team they were without LeQuint Allen, Bhayshul Tuten, Rayuan Lane, and others.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Those slots that you're thinking about are more contributing slots. When you're talking about first-year players, typically that's the expectation, finding a way to contribute and offer a positive impact. It can be a little bit more challenging on the early end of a season as a rookie or even towards mid-season to really feel that come to life. In the instances that it does, that's great," Gladstone said on April 9.

"That's usually above the expectation, especially when you're talking about pick 50 and beyond, which is where we find ourselves at this point. Excited about building off of last year's crop knowing it was just south of 11 picks. A couple undrafted college free agents that were able to find their place."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In short, the Jaguars themselves did not enter the draft thinking they needed to walk away with a handful of players who would be Day 1 difference-makers. They already have those players on the roster. The Jaguars' process is to let their rookies develop at their own pace, while still offering contributions.

So when that is exactly what happens at the end of 2026, do not throw stones at the Jaguars. If that is how it works out, then their plan worked.