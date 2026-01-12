Which Jaguars Players Are Set to Hit Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has officially begun.

The Jaguars' season ended on Sunday afternoon with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. For almost a dozen Jaguars, that meant the last game of their current contracts with the franchise. So, which Jaguars are set to be free agents in March unless the Jaguars strike a new deal with them?

Unrestricted Free Agents

LB Devin Lloyd

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A second-team All-Pro, Lloyd had the best year of his career and will likely cash in when it comes to free agency, whether with the Jaguars or elsewhere.

RB Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Etienne was a perfect fit in Liam Coen's offense, leading the unit during the first-half of the season before being unlocked as a receiver during Trevor Lawrence's hot stretch.

CB Montaric Brown

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) react after an interception against the New York Jets during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

One of the team's top success stories, Brown recovered from a training camp injury to become a full-time starter and have the best year of his career.

WR Dyami Brown

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Signed to a one-year, $10 million deal last March, Brown opened the year as a starter alongside Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. but tumbled down the depth chart. He was a healthy scratch vs. the Bills.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah (90) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Signed after the draft to fill the No. 3 edge role, Emmanuel Ogbah became a healthy scratch by the end of the season in favor of BJ Green and Danny Striggow.

DB Andrew Wingard

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard (42) walks off the field after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A starter of a career-high 16 games, Wingard recorded nine pass breakups and over 80 tackles as he played 94% of the defensive snaps,

CB Greg Newsome

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A part of the Tyson Campbell trade in October, Newsome had flashes for the Jaguars but this always felt like a scenario where obtaining Newsome was less important than dumping Campbell's contract and picking up draft picks.

WR Tim Patrick

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Traded for before the start of the regular-season, Tim Patrick caught 15 passes for the Jaguars and served as their No. 4 or No. 5 receiver throughout the season. He also played an important role in the team's running game as a blocker on the outside.

DL Austin Johnson

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Austin Johnson (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Signed late in the offseason process, Austin Johnson did well in his role as a rotational run-stopper. He was an important veteran piece of that rotation.

LB Dennis Gardeck

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Signed late in the offseason last year, Dennis Gardeck became a reliable piece of the Jaguars' defense as a SAM linebacker and No. 3 edge. He was a favorite of the coaching staff, too.

DL Dawuane Smoot

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

One of the most respected members of the locker room and a fan-favorite, Smoot entered the season as one of the Jaguars' most important backups up front. We will see if he makes yet another return in 2026.

RB DeeJay Dallas

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas (20) runs the ball against against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Signed late in the season after a finger injury to Bhayshul Tuten, DeeJay Dallas proved valuable depth at running back and kick returner. Perhaps they bring him into camp next year.

Restricted Free Agents

CB Christian Braswell

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The lone restircted free agent on the roster, the Jaguars were high on Braswell all season as a depth corner. He can play inside, outside and on special teams, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and playing a career-high 159 defensive snaps.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.