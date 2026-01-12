Which Jaguars Players Are Set to Hit Free Agency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has officially begun.
The Jaguars' season ended on Sunday afternoon with a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round. For almost a dozen Jaguars, that meant the last game of their current contracts with the franchise. So, which Jaguars are set to be free agents in March unless the Jaguars strike a new deal with them?
Unrestricted Free Agents
LB Devin Lloyd
A second-team All-Pro, Lloyd had the best year of his career and will likely cash in when it comes to free agency, whether with the Jaguars or elsewhere.
RB Travis Etienne
Etienne was a perfect fit in Liam Coen's offense, leading the unit during the first-half of the season before being unlocked as a receiver during Trevor Lawrence's hot stretch.
CB Montaric Brown
One of the team's top success stories, Brown recovered from a training camp injury to become a full-time starter and have the best year of his career.
WR Dyami Brown
Signed to a one-year, $10 million deal last March, Brown opened the year as a starter alongside Travis Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. but tumbled down the depth chart. He was a healthy scratch vs. the Bills.
DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Signed after the draft to fill the No. 3 edge role, Emmanuel Ogbah became a healthy scratch by the end of the season in favor of BJ Green and Danny Striggow.
DB Andrew Wingard
A starter of a career-high 16 games, Wingard recorded nine pass breakups and over 80 tackles as he played 94% of the defensive snaps,
CB Greg Newsome
A part of the Tyson Campbell trade in October, Newsome had flashes for the Jaguars but this always felt like a scenario where obtaining Newsome was less important than dumping Campbell's contract and picking up draft picks.
WR Tim Patrick
Traded for before the start of the regular-season, Tim Patrick caught 15 passes for the Jaguars and served as their No. 4 or No. 5 receiver throughout the season. He also played an important role in the team's running game as a blocker on the outside.
DL Austin Johnson
Signed late in the offseason process, Austin Johnson did well in his role as a rotational run-stopper. He was an important veteran piece of that rotation.
LB Dennis Gardeck
Signed late in the offseason last year, Dennis Gardeck became a reliable piece of the Jaguars' defense as a SAM linebacker and No. 3 edge. He was a favorite of the coaching staff, too.
DL Dawuane Smoot
One of the most respected members of the locker room and a fan-favorite, Smoot entered the season as one of the Jaguars' most important backups up front. We will see if he makes yet another return in 2026.
RB DeeJay Dallas
Signed late in the season after a finger injury to Bhayshul Tuten, DeeJay Dallas proved valuable depth at running back and kick returner. Perhaps they bring him into camp next year.
Restricted Free Agents
CB Christian Braswell
The lone restircted free agent on the roster, the Jaguars were high on Braswell all season as a depth corner. He can play inside, outside and on special teams, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and playing a career-high 159 defensive snaps.
