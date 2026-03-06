Jaguars Are Making This Mistake By Letting Devin Lloyd Walk

Last season was magical to witness if you were a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. A new regime brought in a tsunami wave of fresh air into an organization that was desperate for it, all while implementing a developmental coaching staff to take charge of a talent group of players that went on to win 13 games and the AFC South.

General manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen were the masterminds behind the “Duval Revolution,” as I would call it. Their minds led to one of the great seasons in the Jaguars franchise history and the start of a new era as players began to find their place and reach their potential.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, right, speaks as head coach Liam Coen looks on during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player who did just that was All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had a career year in a contract season. With just days left ahead of free agency, the Jaguars have been mum about a potential return, which seems like a mistake heading into free agency.

Why letting Lloyd walk is a mistake

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let me be clear: I understand Gladstone’s thought process around free agents and allowing players at lesser positional value to test the open market. Compensatory picks are likely to be had for the Jaguars by letting Lloyd and star running back Travis Etienne walk in free agency.

However, as the team continues to find flight in their powers, allowing one of their gems to walk scotch free without a long-term deal to stay in Jacksonville feels like a mistake. Lloyd, when healthy, was arguably the best player on the Jaguars defense last season, doing just about everyone he was asked to do.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd was a great tackler, an excellent blitzer, and a terrific coverage defender with five interceptions on the season. There is a reason he was an All-Pro last year, and he is deserving of a new contract with Jacksonville.

Would Lloyd be expensive? Yes, and the Jaguars likely don’t feel comfortable handing out one of the largest contracts for a linebacker in league history with other players in need of an extension this offseason. Yet, there should’ve been an attempt if there hasn’t been already.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lloyd is too important for the Jaguars to let go, and he is a player that they will miss this season if and when he signs with a new team next week. It’s a risk that Gladstone is taking, but a mistake in a push for grander success in 2026.

