1 2026 Draft Option for Jaguars to Replace Devin Lloyd

Four years ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd with the 27th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It took a while for him to realize the potential the team saw in him, but he certainly looked like an elite talent this past season. In 2025, Lloyd had a career year in Jacksonville, racking up five interceptions, 43 solo tackles, and 25 pressures in Anthony Campanile's defense.



His play earned him a Second-Team All-Pro nod and the third-highest grade among all linebackers from Pro Football Focus. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, he had his breakout season after the team elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract, making him a free agent this offseason. Between his tremendous play and Jacksonville's financial situation, Lloyd may have donned the black and teal for the last time already.



Alabama linebacker could be the heir apparent to Devin Lloyd



Devin Lloyd wasn't just a great piece in the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive system; he was a central cog in Anthony Campanile's approach. His versatility, athleticism, and physicality allowed the team to play the way it did. At middle linebacker, he was equally effective dropping back into coverage, closing lanes against the run, and rushing the quarterback.



His production won't be easily replaced in free agency or the draft. The Jaguars didn't have any great options behind him on the depth chart who could be expected to step into a larger role, either. Lloyd missed two games this season with injury. Ventrell Miller got the start for Jacksonville in his place. In those two games, against the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, Miller couldn't adequately replicate Lloyd's production, and the defense visibly suffered.



Deontae Lawson (6’2 228) Alabama



+ Experience (over 2,400 snaps)

+ 83.6 run defense grade in 2025

+ Multi-year green dot player

+ Good awareness in zone coverage

+ Quick to diagnose and react

+ Effective with blitz timing



- Older prospect as a fifth-year senior

- Fairly… pic.twitter.com/5BnK1mIm3N — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 12, 2026

If the Jags can't afford to re-sign Lloyd, they won't likely be able to find a suitable replacement elsewhere in free agency, either.

That means they'll have to turn to the draft. Jacksonville doesn't have its own first-round pick, so it won't be able to target the top linebacker prospects like Arvelle Reese or Sonny Styles, but there is a talented player who fits Lloyd's mold and could be available when the Jaguars make their first pick in the second round: Alabama's Deontae Lawson. Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema outlined what makes him such an enticing player:

"Despite being a five-star recruit, it has taken Lawson some time to really develop into a player who has a legit NFL projection, but he has arrived. Before an injury that sidelined him after the Oklahoma game, 2024 was his best work in diagnosing plays and in run defense. He also naturally has good explosiveness and fluidity at a lower weight, which likely makes WILL linebacker his best spot. The weight is somewhat of a concern for the pros, but he approaches blockers (even linemen) with good, competitive toughness. He has also been the green-dot communicator for the Tide."

