3 Final Predictions for Jaguars' Week 12 Clash with Cardinals
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the soft half of their 2025 NFL season schedule. According to ESPN, they have just the 29th-toughest remaining slate in the league. So far, they've played the fourth-hardest slate. Considering that they went 6-4 in that gauntlet to begin the year, this should be a cakewalk for them down the stretch.
And yet, no opponent can really be considered a sure win for the Jaguars. They've already blown two games against backup quarterbacks, first to Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals, and then to the Houston Texans and Davis Mills, who led a roaring 19-point comeback in the fourth quarter to even the season series.
Jacksonville is hoping to get its first win against a QB2 in Week 12 when it takes on Jacoby Brissett and the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals on the road. The Jaguars have to be feeling good after their 35-6 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their last outing, but they'll have to keep rolling in Phoenix to continue their playoff push.
Jaguars can get it done
1. Trevor Lawrence will top 300 total yards
The Arizona Cardinals have gotten off to a 3-7 start to the 2025 NFL season largely due to the incompetence of their defense. The offense struggled earlier in the year, but they've picked things up after Jacoby Brissett took over for Kyler Murray. It hasn't led to wins, though, because they haven't been able to stop anybody on the other side of the ball.
Arizona has allowed 85 points in its last two games. The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated with their rushing attack against the Los Angeles Chargers, and they shouldn't have much trouble running the ball versus the Cardinals, either. However, Trevor Lawrence hasn't had a great statistical performance in a while. I suspect that he and Head Coach Liam Coen will be looking to change that in Week 12.
2. Jakobi Meyers will have his breakout
The Jaguars have incorporated Jakobi Meyers into their offense quickly since trading for him ahead of the deadline. However, he's been playing on limited snaps due to his late arrival this season. In Week 12, though, he should get a full workload, especially with Brian Thomas Jr. still out.
Between his lofty target-share when he's on the field, his sure hands, and the Cardinals' porous defense, Meyers shouldn't have much trouble going for double-digit catches in this one. He could convert those into 100+ yards receiving and a touchdown or two.
3. 4+ sacks on Jacoby Brissett
There's been a lot of scrutiny for the Jaguars' pass rush this season, as they've mostly underwhelmed compared to the expectations for a group featuring Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, and Arik Armstead. Walker is out in this game with a knee injury, but Jacksonville still has the goods to take advantage of a shaky Arizona offensive line.
Brissett is extremely cautious against throwing interceptions, sometimes to a fault. The Jaguars should be able to get home on him if the coverage holds up enough to force him to hold onto the ball for just a tick too long. Jacksonville hasn't had a four-sack game yet as a team this season. That'll change in Week 12.
Get all of our predictions for each Jaguars game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.