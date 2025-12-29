Identifying Most Impressive Part of Jaguars' Thrilling Winning Streak

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the middle of their best season in decades, and there are a number of reasons to be blown away by their turnaround.

Whether it is the rapid ascent of fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a seven-game win improvement at minimum from 2024, and the first-year success of Liam Coen and his young staff, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Impressive Note

As NFL analyst Rich Eisen noted, the Jaguars have hit 12 wins in large part without the help of star rookie Travis Hunter. Hunter appeared in the first seven games of the season but has missed the last nine on injured reserve after a non-contact knee injury in practice leading up to a Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"You know what's also impressive when you don't have production, consistent production from your draft choice, chosen in the top five, let alone top two, let alone you trade up future considerations to get the guy, and you don't get production from him, that is cause for alarm," Eisen said.

"You know what's also impressive, when you don't have production, consistent production from your draft choice ... they have done all this without Travis Hunter."@richeisen shares how impressive of a season the Jaguars have produced without their top draft pick 🙌



"It never winds up with 12 plus wins, that's for sure. It gets coaches on hot seats and front offices on hot seats, and they have done all this without Travis Hunter, who blew out his knee in late October. This has all been done without him, and he had the best offensive day of anyone in that game in London. He had his career best game, 100 yards iand his score. And it was now time for him to come on."

Hunter had just recorded his first 100-yard game and touchdown in the Jaguars' Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Since then, the 12-4 Jaguars have gone 8-1 and their only loss was a massive blown lead on the road against the Houston Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars traded up to No. 2 to select Hunter, last year's Heisman Trophy winner. The Jaguars' large package of draft picks and willingness to let Hunter play two positions led to unsustainable expectations, but Hunter still showed elite talent as a rookie. And by all indications, he was set to take over the passing game as early as the week that he got injured.

A big reason the Jaguars have found so much success without Hunter, though, is because of what the injury caused them to do. Without Hunter on the field, the Jaguars quickly made a trade for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Combined with an ascent from Parker Washington, and the Jaguars have thrived.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to his carry during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The upside for the Jaguars? Hunter showed rare traits at both cornerback and wide receiver, and next year they will be adding those traits to a playoff roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

