Jakobi Meyers Isn't Just Unlocking Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars won the trade deadline this season. They got arguably the most impactful acquisition in Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for just a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact on this offense.



His counting stats aren't eye-popping or anything. In eight games, albeit only six starts, he's tallied 37 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns. A deeper look reveals that 25 of his receptions have gone for first downs, though, and that 116 of his yards have come after the initial catch. He's repeatedly shown up for this Jaguars offense in the biggest moments and has proven his ability to create with the rock in his hands.



Jakobi Meyers' impact extends beyond the box scores



Jakobi Meyers' numbers don't jump off the stat sheets, but the way he's elevated this Jacksonville Jaguars offense is undeniable. Before he arrived, Jacksonville averaged 22 points. Since the trade, they've put up over 32 points per game. Meyers' presence has done wonders for Trevor Lawrence.



Since getting Meyers downfield, he's played like a dark-horse MVP candidate, evidenced by his third-place odds with just one game left in the season. Jacksonville media asked Head Coach Liam Coen if he believes that the Meyers trade is responsible for T-Law's breakout:



"I think there's obvious coincidences there that he's able to attack a part of the field that we were missing a little bit. But I think just having somebody that you trust to be able to make some of those plays in the middle, like I kind of mentioned last week, it then now allows Parker [Washington], [Brian Thomas Jr.], [Brenton] Strange, [Travis] Etienne, those guys to truly do what they're good at and what they're best at. And now you can spread the ball around on any given play, regardless of who it's designed for."

"The ball can go anywhere, and that's what I think those guys want. You want, as a player, especially a skill player, with how much you run, whether it's in practice or a game, and how many times you actually touch the ball, I think it's good for them to know that on any given concept, regardless of who it's schemed for, the ball could go your way.

Because now the quarterback is truly just, he's playing free, he's trusting the protection, the scheme, and the guys to go make plays. And so, I think that that's helped not just Jakobi and Trevor, but it's also helped our offense evolve to say, well, you’ve got to defend us now both vertically and horizontally."

