3 Instant Takeaways on Jaguars' Trade for Daniel Faalele: 53 Gets a Shakeup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonvlile Jaguars have added some much-needed depth to the offensive line, reportedly trading for New York Giants offensive lineman Daniel Faalele.

It remains to be seen what the Jaguars gave up for Faalele, though Newsday Sports' Evan Barnes has reported it is for a late 2027 pick. So, what do we make of the Jaguars' move to address their banged-up offensive line? We break it down below.

BREAKING NEWS: The Giants are trading offensive lineman Daniel Faalele to the Jaguars for a late round 2027 pick, a league source confirmed to Newsday.



Faalele was signed by the Giants in April after spending the last two seasons with the Ravens — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) August 19, 2026

Why This Move Was Made

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, Executive Vice President of football operations Tony Boselli, head coach Liam Coen talk after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have faced a rash of injuries along the offensive line over the course of training camp, with the likes of Cole Van Lanen, Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, Walker Little, Wyatt Milum, and Geron Christian all missing time at some point or another during camp. At this point, the only healthy option among that group is Little. The Jaguars needed to make a Tim Patrick-like trade simply to have enough bodies in the room to line up and play a game at this point.

That is never a great position to be in, and it is rarely going to bring terrific results. But the Jaguars needed to find someone with a pulse to beef up the offensive line and the bottom of the potential 53-man roster depth. The fact that they got a player wth over 30 games of starting experience in the process is a more positive outcome in this scenario than most would assume, howeve

What Daniel Faalele's Role May Be

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele (77) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like with the Patrick trade a year ago, the Jaguars are clearly not trading for Faalele to put him into the starting lineup. But with the amount of injuries to both the starting offensive line and the backups, the Jaguars needed someone who could step in and help stabilize the depth chart. Thanks to his ability to play multiple positions, he can help them do that in the same way Edoga has since last season.

Faalele was a below-average starter in Baltimore and the Giants were clearly happy with moving him for what will likely amount to a very late pick, but he provides guard depth and tackle versatility in some cases. For a late-round pick, a team with injury issues can live with that kind of cost. I would expect Faalele to only get real playing time in 2026 if injuries continue to strike, however.

This is a Bad Sign for Patrick Mekari

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) looks on during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The real impact of this trade might be what it says about the status of veteran guard Patrick Mekari. The Jaguars confirmed Tuesday that Mekari recently had a back procedure and that no decision has yet been made on whether he will go on injured reserve, whether that is now or when the regular-season starts.

That is not to say that the Faalele trade is a direct indictment on Mekari and his ability to play in 2026 in general, but this trade feels like it was made to give the Jaguars depth in the short-term. That could at least indicate to us that if the Jaguars do expect Mekari back at some point, it might not happen during the early stages of the season.