Everything I Saw at Day 15 of Jaguars Training Camp: Injuries Stack Up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are nearly at the end of training camp, and it sure seems like it can't come any sooner.

Day 15 of Jaguars training camp was all about injuries and how the Jaguars are moving to address them, and here is everything we saw below.

Fallout From Camp Injuries

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) during a joint scrimmage against the New Orleans Saints during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars had ... a lot of moving injury pieces on Tuesday. The recent report on right guard Patrick Meakri didn't change anything since he has already missed all of camp to this point, but his backup for most of camp Wyatt Milum did not practice. The Jaguars said he is day-to-day and should be back next week, but that is at least another offensive line injury to now watch.

Parker Washington is also day-to-day and will miss the rest of this week, though the Jaguars are not concerned and he should be back next week. With that said, it was interesting to see that the next man up in the slot was Austin Trammell. The idea that Josh Cameron or CJ Williams would simply step into the slot because they are the next best players was not going to happen.

Finally, there is the LeQuint Allen injury. He is week-to-week and his injury seems the most significant. The Jaguars mostly leaned on their top-two running backs without Allen on the field, though it does seem like the natural running back to benefit from Allen missing time would be veteran running back Ameer Abdullah.

Indication of Friday's OL?

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill with during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars mostly had two different combinations of offensive lines they were working with on the first-team offense on Tuesday, and it feels like we now have at least an idea of what the plan could be on Friday when the starters play. This is not to say this will be the Week 1 line because the Jaguars are still expected to get Wyatt Milum and Chuma Edoga and, potentially, Cole Van Lanen back by then.

The line that it seems like will take focus on Friday, to me, is this one from left-to-right: Anton Harrison/Emmanuel Pregnon/Robert Hainsey/Ezra Cleveland/Walker Little. The Jaguars also had Jonah Monheim take some snaps at right guard, and he might be a name worth watching when it comes to how they plan to address the right guard position moving forward.

Another (Mostly) Travis Hunter CB Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) uses tennis balls to juggle in a hand-eye coordination drill during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is certainly starting to look more and more like Travis Hunter is the Jaguars CB1. Hunter spent his second practice in a row mostly on the defensive side, with all of his team reps on offense coming with backup quarterback Nick Mullens instead of Trevor Lawrence. He did get a touch on one of his few offensive reps, but the Jaguars are moving full speed ahead with their plan of letting Hunter get more and more exposure at cornerback ahead of Week 1.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Hunter's day on Tuesday wasn't that he once again spent most of his day at cornerback, but it was the fact that he did it on a day where the Jaguars had no Parker Washington. Hunter has not been Washington's backup this training camp, like Washington was Hunter's backup in the slot last season, but it was still interesting to see the first team offense's 11 personnel have Austin Trammell instead of Hunter. If anything, that just further reinforces the seriousness the Jaguars are handling his cornerback development with.

Big Day For BTJ

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball back during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With no Parker Washington on the field for the first time in training camp, the No. 1 target for Trevor Lawrence on Tuesday was pretty easily Brian Thomas Jr. The third-year wide receiver did have one drop on the day but otherwise he had an efficient and productive practice, hauling in multiple passes from Lawrence at all levels of the field.

It felt noteworthy that in the first practice in training camp without Washington, Thomas was the receiver who the offense flowed through -- especially during the end-of-game period where the Jaguars were trying to hit big plays downfield. Thomas is a big piece of this offense even when they have all the pieces together, but he was an even bigger piece of it on Tuesday when the Jaguars were missing their top target. That could be worth remembering if it ever happens during the regular-season.

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Michael Wortham (0) runs a route during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The best play of Day 15 was an easy one. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Michael Wortham has had to live the life of a backup during training camp, but he certainly shined with the second-team offense at times on Tuesday. This included a stellar one-handed grab near the sideline on a fastball from Nick Mullens, with Wortham able to corral the pass and bring it down for one of the best catches of camp.

Other Notes

Nick Mullens was back at practice, and had one of his best practice days of training camp. He threw a few passes with some heat on them.

Jabbar Muhammad picked off Trevor Lawrence once during an end-of-game drills and had a PBU on another play.

The Jaguars will hold their second joint practice of training camp against the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, which meant they were not in full pads on Tuesday. The Jaguars will also have two joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Jacksonville the following week to close out training camp.

The Jaguars put an emphasis on the running game on Tuesday, and there was probably the heaviest dose of Chris Rodriguez Jr. that we have seen yet. It is clear that he is all systems go for Week 1 and beyond.