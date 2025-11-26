3 Observations on Fred Taylor's Hall of Fame Candidacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back and legend Fred Taylor helped define the golden era of the franchise.

Now, his efforts are one step closer to being immortalized as Taylor was named a 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the seventh year in a row.

Taylor is the greatest running back and one of the greatest players, period, to ever suit up for the Jaguars. So, what do we make of his new year of candidacy? We break it down below.

Taylor Belongs

Dec 31, 2006: Kansas City, MO, USA: Jacksonville Jaguars running back (28) Fred Taylor runs for a touchdown in the second quarter as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end (91) Tamba Hali attempts coverage at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley - Imagn Images Copyright (c) Denny Medley | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Considering the shorter life span for elite running backs in recent years, Taylor's run with the Jaguars is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Taylor was a true dual-threat running back that the Jaguars could build their offense around, and he was a consistent producer at a pace that has rarely since been matched.

Each Hall of Fame class is tough to get into, and all candidates are deserving to some degree, but Taylor belongs this year. It is hard to reconcile why he isn't in already outside of the fact that he played for the small-market Jaguars. Had he had his career with the Dallas Cowboys or New York Jets, he is likely already sporting a gold jacket.

This is a Job For Tony Boselli

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli speaks to fans during training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Believe it or not, this seems like a scenario where the Jaguars can gain an advantage thanks to the connection of a team legend. Former Jaguars left tackle and their only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Tony Boselli helped pave the way for Taylor during his career, and now he could have the chance to do the same thing on the road to Canton.

As the EVP of a winning football team, Boselli has a platform now he did not even have in the prior years when he was the most beloved player in franchise history. Boselli is a Hall of Famer himself, and is now the ultimate steward for the franchise. It is tough to think he can't add some kind of value when it comes to the Jaguars' push as an organization to get Taylor in.

What a HOF Nod Would Mean

September 14, 2008; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor (28) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine- Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If Taylor lands in this year's group of Hall of Famers, which is also likely to include Drew Brees and Larry Fitzgerald just for starters, then it would be another feather in the cap for a franchise that is looking to move onward and upward from its losing past. Winning football games raises the profile of every Jaguars, past and current, and Taylor could be a direct beneficiary.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, would be able to put a second draft pick in Canton and truly put a stamp on their early seasons as one of the best periods of any recent expansion team's early years. Taylor is a Jaguars legend, and his legend heading to Canton can only raise the Jaguars' profile.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.