Why Jaguars' Tony Khan Has Never Been More Excited For the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off one of the best seasons they have had in a while. A huge reason for that is the pairing of head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The team was better under the new regime, and it showed that the Jaguars made the right move in bringing in new personnel all over the franchise. That is something they held off on for some time, but it was overdue, and it was something that they got right last offseason.

The Jaguars, from top to bottom, were better in many ways. The offense, the defense, and the special teams all played at a high level. Those three units were some of the best in the whole league, and they all played a major role in how last season went.

The Jaguars are looking to get things rolling for next season, and they want to make a deep run. And they know they have the team to do it. General manager James Gladstone will get with Coen, and they will see how they can make this team better.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They will go into year two with good experience under their belt, and they have learned a lot of different things from their first season with the Jaguars in these new roles. Now it is about staying at a high level. The Jaguars are the ones that every other team in the AFC is chasing and is going to wants to take down. Jaguars are going to have expectations, and it is going to be interesting to see how this team goes about improving this offseason.

Tony Khan on Jaguars outlook heading into next season

"This was my 14th season working here, and it will be my 15th year now. I thought it was the best outlook for the future going into the next season we have ever had," said Tony Khan on The Rich Eisen Show. "I never felt better going into an offseason, about the future of the organization, than I do right now in 15 years. And so much of that credit goes to Liam Coen. I think we have a great group of people."

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli walk on the field before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"James Gladstone and Tony Boselli are working with Liam and the great people here. It has been such a great year for the Jacksonville fans and everyone who works here."

The Jaguars will look to run it back as AFC South champions and make a Super Bowl run next season.

